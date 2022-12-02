Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hansika Motwani Mehendi ceremony: Bride-to-be looked pretty in sharara; grand wedding on Sunday

    On Sunday, December 4, Hansika Motwani and her fiancé Sohael Khaturiya will get married. The pictures of the actress's Mehendi ceremony on Thursday (Dec 01) went viral on the internet.
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 9:49 AM IST

    On Sunday, December 4, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya, her longstanding business partner, will get married. The Mundotta Fort and Palace in Rajasthan will serve as the site of the couple's traditional Sindhi wedding.

    According to the most recent information, the Mehendi ceremony, which took place on December 1, Thursday, marked the formal beginning of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding celebrations. The Mehendi ceremony's photos are currently going popular online.

    Hansika Motwani, a bride-to-be, appears stunning in the images and videos that have been going popular on social media. For the private ceremony, which was attended by her family and a select group of close friends, the MY3 actress chose an orange and yellow tie-dye sharara set. With a statement silver jhumka, pink makeup, and a short ponytail, Hansika finished off her Mehendi look.

    Last week, the couple conducted a Mata Ki Chowki ceremony in Mumbai to kick off their wedding celebrations. Afterwards, Hansika Motwani went on a fantastic bachelorette getaway with her girlfriends, including the actress Shriya Reddy. On her Instagram account, the actress subsequently posted a unique video of her bachelorette party and vacation, in which she can be seen saying that she had a fun with her pals.

    According to the most recent developments, family members, the couple's close acquaintances, and some of the actress's close colleagues from the Tamil and Telugu film industries will attend Hansika Motwani and Shoael Khaturiya's wedding, which will be a lavish yet personal event. 

    Prior to the wedding, the couple want to hold a special Sangeet night on Friday and a Haldi ceremony on Saturday. After returning from Rajasthan, the couple may host a lavish gathering for their friends in the film business.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 9:49 AM IST
