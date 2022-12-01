Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas 4th Wedding Anniversary: Check out unseen picture of the couple

Priyanka Chopra's best friend Tamanna Dutt posted a picture from what looks to be the actress' birthday celebration on her Instagram Stories along with a message for the pair. Sharing the picture, Tamanna wrote, “Happy Anniversary!

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were married in 2018. Four years later, the couple relocated to a larger house in Los Angeles, spent most of the lockdown together in the US, and this year, they welcomed their daughter, Malti, into the world.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

While we eagerly await news of Priyanka and Nick's anniversary plans, the actress's best pal just revealed a never-before-seen photo of the couple. Who could ever forget how beautifully Umaid Bhavan in Rajasthan was illuminated to symbolise their love?

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Priyanka's best friend Tamanna Dutt posted a photo from what looks to be Priyanka's birthday celebration on her Instagram Stories along with a message for the pair. Nick and Priyanka can be seen watching fireworks while they are standing arm in arm in the photo. Sharing the picture, Tamanna wrote, “Happy Anniversary! Here’s to always celebrating every day every moment when you are together."

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Priyanka and Nick first got acquainted in September 2016 when the singer slipped into her Twitter DMs. After exchanging texts, they finally met at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Then, although reportedly simply pals, they strolled down the Met Gala 2017 red carpet. However, when they went to a baseball game in Los Angeles in the summer of 2018, they gave rise to rumours that they were da

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

They eventually travelled to India, where Nick met Priyanka’s family. The couple then returned in August 2018 and announced their roka. They finally tied the knot in December.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The couple hosted two wedding ceremonies, honouring each others’ roots and families—several international celebrities, including Sophie Turner, the Jonas Brothers and Lilly Singh.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram