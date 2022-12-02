Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Freddy Reviews: Kartik Aaryan's psychological thriller gets thumbs up from the critics-read tweets

    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 8:35 AM IST

    Kartik Aaryan, one of the most loved performers of his age, made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Today this latest film Freddy got a release, and the reviews are quite positive-read more 

    Kartik began the year on a high note with the smash hit reaction to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but most of the Bollywood films of 2022 failed to make an impact at the box office. The horror comedy, which Anees Bazmee directed, also prominently featured Tabu and Kiara Advani.
     

    The actor is now enjoying the success of his most recent film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and is getting ready to unleash Freddy to the public. Alaya F will play the major role in the thriller, which Shashank Ghosh is directing, and it will air on Disney+Hostar on December 2. Several Freddy reviews are already making the rounds on social media, and fans have been excited to watch it. Early responses indicate that Kartik's performance and movie have pleased critics. Let's look at a few of these reviews.
     

    Siddharth Kannan Says ‘Bang On’ After watching 'Freddy', Siddharth took to Twitter and wrote, "TheAaryanKartik is someone who I know since 10 years... His #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 was a major success and #Freddy is that opportunity that his career craved for! Bang on!"

    Producer Raghuvendra Singh also loved the film. He tweeted, "#Freddy is undeniably #KartikAaryan's best act and best movie. What a gripping and spine chilling refreshing thriller. He truly makes you believe in his chracater's world and universe. It's like The Joker - where you understand his pain, his actions and his life!" 
     

    Film critic Rohit Jaiswal thinks 'Freddy' will be a turning point in Kartik's career. He said, "Freddy will turn out to be a Turning point for KARTIK acting career... He has successfully removed his CHOCOLATE BOY image...... What a Performance.... What a Terrific Role" 
     

    Subhas K Jha too seemed impressed with 'Freddy' and wrote, "#Freddy is spine chilling, a never-before eerie sleepstealer. TheAaryanKartik, dark and sinister, moves far ahead of the competition. ‘

    Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel the film 'scary'. He tweeted, "What #KartikAaryan had done in #Freddy is Beyond Expectations... Unbelievable Switch from his lover boy image... SCARY !!"

