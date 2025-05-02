Post Pahalgam attacks, the tension between India and Pakistan has been getting intense with the ban of Entertainment industry between the countries.

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir addressed a false viral message where she was quoted as having requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a move against the Pakistan Army in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The false post had her requesting Modi to move against the Pakistan Army but now Hania has categorically denied that anything such ever happened and asked people to check facts before sharing false news.

Controversy broke out when a screenshot of an Instagram story shared by Hania Aamir started circulating on social media platforms such as Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). The story blamed Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir for being the attacker and called for action by the Indian government against the Pakistani Army rather than civilians.

Apart from that, the rivalry gathered strength after Indian users observed Instagram accounts of many Pakistani actresses including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Sajal Aly, and Iqra Aziz immediately became out of access in India after an legally made demand.

Hania Aamir reacts to trolls on requesting PM Modi

Speaking to the trending post, Hania Aamir took to her Instagram story to confirm that she never said what was quoted. She stressed that the quote going round was entirely made up and had nothing to do with what she was feeling or thinking.

Her message was: "Recently, a quote has been attributed to me wrongly and is being widely shared on social media. Let me address it head-on: I did not say this, and I do not support or concur with the words being wrongly attributed to me. It is completely made-up and misrepresents what I think and believe."

She also showed sympathy towards the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack by saying: "This is a very sensitive and emotional moment. My thoughts are still with the innocent lives lost and the families who have been touched by the tragedy just now. This sort of pain is real and worthy of empathy, and not politicization."

Appeal for Truth and Empathy

Hania called on people to end disseminating misinformation and being kind and accountable when dealing with sensitive topics. She said: "The things that extremists do don't reflect an entire nation or its people. Blaming without evidence only makes divisions deeper and deprives us of the genuine need for compassion, justice, and healing."

She ended by reaffirming her dedication to sharing positivity and respect, calling out her followers to fact-check before posting anything online.

Hania Aamir's reply emphasizes the risks of disinformation and fact-checking prior to posting content. India-Pakistan relations being tense, her reply serves as a reminder to approach delicate subjects with empathy, compassion, and accuracy.