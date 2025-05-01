When Hania Aamir opened up about her heartfelt wish to meet Shah Rukh Khan [WATCH]
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir once expressed her heartfelt wish to meet Shah Rukh Khan in an interview. Here's what she said..
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, best known for her role in hit shows like Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, has won the hearts of fans worldwide with her cheerful personality and infectious charm. While she continues to enjoy the success of her popular series, which recently concluded, Hania’s admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan remains one of her most heartfelt sentiments.
Hania’s Special Request to Shah Rukh Khan
During a meet-and-greet event in Toronto, Hania Aamir, along with her co-star Fahad Mustafa, took a moment to share her long-time wish to meet Shah Rukh Khan. The event, hosted by Indian journalist Faridoon Sheheryar, saw Hania making a public plea to her idol. She expressed her disappointment at never having met the Bollywood legend and candidly said, “Shah Rukh agar aap yeh dekh rahe hai, toh mujhse mil lein please. Nahi, mein nahi mili hu. Yeh bohot sad baat hai. Mere dimaag mein toh humein dost hona chahiye.” (Shah Rukh, if you are seeing this, please meet me. It's very sad we haven’t met. In my mind, we should be friends.) Her words were filled with warmth, endearing her even more to fans across both India and Pakistan.
Political Tensions Add Challenges
While the request was met with love and support, political tensions between India and Pakistan have made such cross-border interactions increasingly difficult. The tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which resulted in several casualties, led the Indian government to impose bans on several Pakistani news platforms. This also affected social media interactions, with Hania Aamir’s Instagram account becoming inaccessible to users in India, along with those of other popular Pakistani celebrities like Mahira Khan.
The ban has further complicated Hania’s dream of meeting Shah Rukh Khan, as it has created barriers to fan engagement across the border. Despite these challenges, Hania’s adoration for Shah Rukh Khan continues to shine through, and fans remain hopeful that the political climate will one day allow her dream to come true.