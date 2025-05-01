Image Credit : @Hania Aamir instagram

Hania’s Special Request to Shah Rukh Khan

During a meet-and-greet event in Toronto, Hania Aamir, along with her co-star Fahad Mustafa, took a moment to share her long-time wish to meet Shah Rukh Khan. The event, hosted by Indian journalist Faridoon Sheheryar, saw Hania making a public plea to her idol. She expressed her disappointment at never having met the Bollywood legend and candidly said, “Shah Rukh agar aap yeh dekh rahe hai, toh mujhse mil lein please. Nahi, mein nahi mili hu. Yeh bohot sad baat hai. Mere dimaag mein toh humein dost hona chahiye.” (Shah Rukh, if you are seeing this, please meet me. It's very sad we haven’t met. In my mind, we should be friends.) Her words were filled with warmth, endearing her even more to fans across both India and Pakistan.