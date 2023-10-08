Gurdas Maan's musical tour gets postponed amid India - Canada contradiction

Gurdas Maan’s Cananda Musical Tour which was supposed to take place between October 22 - 31, is postponed by the event promoter Gurjit Bal Production because of the political tension that is present, between India & Canada.

Adding to which, Gurjit Bal production, the promoter of the musical tour recently announced that the musical tour is been postponed on Facebook. The Punjabi Singer was suppposed to perform in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary & in Winnipeg.



The event promoter wrote on Facebook that, ‘We regret to inform you that Gurdas Maan’s ‘Akhiyaan Udeekdiyan’ Canada tour, scheduled to take place this month, has been POSTPONED. We understand that this news may come as a disappointment to many of his fans and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.’

Also mentioned, ‘In light of the current diplomatic unrest between the two countries and after careful consideration and assessment of the unpredictable circumstances, it has been determined that the cancellation of the event is the most responsible and necessary course of action for the time being’.



And concluded with saying that, ‘We understand the time, effort, and anticipation invested by everyone involved in the event, and we deeply regret any inconvenience this change may have caused. We will be taking the necessary steps to refund any registration fees or ticket purchases made for the event. Detailed information regarding the refund process will be shared with you directly via email/website/other preferred communication channel’.



ALSO READ:Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan heads to Jaipur with family



Apart form that, till date Gurdas Maan has done many concerts in India & also in UK, Canada, U.S. He is globally known singer who has millions of fans across the world.



ALSO READ:Badshah clarifies stance on viral video showing him falling off stage during gig; here's what he said

Follow Us:



Download App:

