    Badshah clarifies stance on viral video showing him falling off stage during gig; here's what he said

    Badshah expressed his position over the viral footage that showed him falling off stage while performing on Instagram stories. He also had a message for the subject of the internet sensation.
     

    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

    Recently, Badshah responded to a popular video of a performer falling off stage. Fans conjectured that the man in the video was none other than Badshah as soon as it appeared online. The musician clarified the situation on Instagram and in his Instagram stories before posting a little clip.A singer was seen on stage close to the audience in the widely shared footage. The individual has a striking resemblance to Badshah and is wearing a black T-shirt, matching shorts and white trainers. He abruptly lost his balance while performing, fell off the platform, and landed in an adjacent open box. The show's production crew went straight to work helping him.

    Following allegations that Badshah had actually fallen off the stage, the Mercy singer issued a denial. In a video he posted of himself driving, he wrote, "Bhai main bilkul theek hun. I am completely alright. Main kisi stage se nahi geera. I didn't fall off any platforms. "I am safe, I am sound. Mere haath paed sab sahi hai. In fact jo insaan stage se geera hai hope woh theek ho (My arms and legs are all fine. In fact, the person who fell off the stage, I hope he is well). I am fine. Main bilkul theek hun (I am absolutely fine)." the rapper said. Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, "That's not me, but whoever that is I hope he is safe (folded hands emoji)."

    Badshah revealed his feud with Honey Singh and "Mafia Mundeer" in a podcast with Raj Shamani. He said, "Mafia Mundeer was an idea, and like-minded individuals banded together. Initially, it was just Honey and I. There was a rift between Honey and I around 2009. I once worked and was quite terrified. Additionally, Honey was off my radar, and when I tried to call him, he ignored me. However, we had never met before joining Mafia Mundeer. Perhaps things might have turned out differently if we had met.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

