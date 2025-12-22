Kantara Chapter 2 actor Gulshan Devaiah has finally addressed the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh’s Kantara Daiva scene. Calling for understanding, the actor shared a balanced take on creative intent and accountability in cinema.

The Daiva scene in Kantara with Ranveer Singh has gotten a lot of talk across media and entertainment. In light of the growing ambience, Gulshan Devaiah, a main actor in Kantara Chapter 2 talks about his perspective on the whole situation.

Gulshan Devaiah Talks About Kantara and ,Rishab Shetty,:

When asked about his experience working with Rishab Shetty for the film Kantara Chapter 1, he stated, “Working with Rishab Shetty was superb. His ability to handle stress is amazing. It’s his greatest strength, and I admire it".

He further explained, “We had a wonderful equation, and there is a mutual admiration for each other. I am so happy he is in the position that he is in. He is incredibly ambitious and hardworking, and he has the willingness to deal with pressure."

Gulshan also shared his experience on learning horse riding. He said, ''Riding Azad is something I will always remember. He is a very experienced Mumbai horse. I was a little nervous. I just learned it for the film, but I managed to pull it off. I think I did a good job. I would even reset the horse myself. I am really proud of that.''

Gulshan called it a mini achievement and said, “For somebody who didn’t know how to ride a horse and then learned it in five days and managed everything - I pat my back for that."

Gulshan Devaiah about Ranveer Singh's Kantara Daiva Scene

Gulshan Devaiah breaks silence on the ongoing Ranveer Singh's Daiva scene controversy and said, ''My personal views are not popular views. I really don’t get affected by such things so much. If somebody feels disrespected or something, I understand. Ranveer apologised as well. Let’s take it with that. I don’t know what his intent was — only he knows. We all make mistakes when we get excited."

“I think it is part of certain people’s identity - those who belong to the Tulu community and live in that land. From their perspective, it is correct. Since he apologised, we should just accept it and move on.'' Gulshan concluded.