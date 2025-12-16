- Home
Rishab Shetty has urged audiences to respect Kantara’s sacred Daiva rituals after a controversy erupted over Ranveer Singh’s gesture, stressing the cultural sensitivity and authenticity behind the powerful portrayal in the blockbuster film.
Rishab Shetty Reacts to Daiva Ritual Controversy
Rishab Shetty, riding high on Kantara: Chapter 1’s success, addressed the sensitivity of Daiva portrayals at a Behindwoods event in Chennai. He urged audiences not to mimic or mock sacred rituals, emphasizing their deep cultural and emotional significance. Shetty highlighted the care taken during filming to ensure authenticity and respect for local traditions.
Ranveer Singh’s Controversial Gesture
The controversy arose after Ranveer Singh mimicked the Daiva scene while praising Kantara at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. Despite Shetty’s request not to perform it, the gesture sparked online criticism, with many calling it disrespectful. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti filed a formal complaint, intensifying public debate.
Actor Responds to Backlash
Ranveer responded on Instagram, clarifying his intentions were to honor Shetty’s performance. He expressed admiration for the actor’s dedication and apologized for any offense caused. Singh reiterated his respect for India’s diverse cultures, traditions, and beliefs, hoping to address concerns while maintaining his appreciation for the film and Shetty’s craft.
Box Office and Current Work
Kantara and its sequel now rank among Kannada cinema’s highest-grossing films after KGF: Chapter 2. Meanwhile, Ranveer’s Dhurandhar, featuring an ensemble cast, is receiving strong praise, keeping the actor in the spotlight. Both stars continue to make waves, albeit for contrasting reasons, Shetty for cultural authenticity and Singh for mainstream cinematic acclaim.
