- Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal Wedding Drama: Music composer’s Old Video With Natasa Stankovic Goes VIRAL Amid Cheating Claims (WATCH)
Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Twist: During the incident, an old video of Palash and Natasa Stankovic enjoying DJ Waley Babu went viral, with Natasa lip-syncing the lyrics as Palash sat by her, enjoying the music.
Palash Muchhal, a filmmaker and composer, and Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team, were supposed to marry on Sunday, November 23; however, the wedding was postponed after Smriti's father experienced heart attack-like symptoms on the day of the ceremony and was immediately admitted to a hospital in Sangli, her hometown.
Soon after the postponement, a scandal emerged when an Instagram user called Mary D'Costa uploaded screenshots on Reddit of what she claims are her chats with Palaash, which depict amorous interactions that imply he may have cheated on her.
Palash Muchhal's old video with Natasa Stankovic has gone viral.
Amid the adultery scandal, an old video of Palash and Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic has gone popular on social media. Natasa may be seen enjoying her song DJ Waley Babu, performed by Badshah, in whose music video she starred and rose to prominence.
Kudiya rakhu jooto ke niche ft palash Muchhal
byu/priyansh_gif inDesiVideoMemes
Natasa is seen lip-syncing to the words, "Duniya rakhun jooton ke neeche, tu kahe toh ban jaaun DJ, din raat bajaun gaane, Hindi English naye purane…" Meanwhile, Palash is seen sitting close to Natasa, enjoying the song alongside her.
After the wedding was postponed, Smriti deleted all wedding-related information from her social media accounts, including the proposal video. However, Palash's account still has all of his postings starring Smriti.
As of yet, neither Smriti nor Palash have responded to the cheating charges.
So far, Palaash's sister, Palak Muchhal, has made the sole formal comment regarding the wedding being postponed, writing on Instagram: "Due to Smriti's father's health, Smriti and Palaash's wedding has been put on hold." I would want to beg that you all respect the families' privacy during this difficult time.
Palash was brought to the hospital the day after Smriti's father was admitted because his condition had deteriorated owing to a viral illness and increasing acidity.
