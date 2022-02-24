Arshad Warsi shares Golmaal meme amidst Russia-Ukraine conflict; faces flak

Social media users are calling out actor Arshad Warsi for sharing a meme on the Russia-Ukraine war. One of the users called his tweet “abhorrent and distasteful” while another says it's “insensitive”.

Image: Arshad Warsi/Instagram

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has been receiving flak on social media for his “self-explanatory” tweet on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The ‘Golmaal’ actor put out a meme using a clipping from the movie to ‘explain’ the conflict between the two countries which has become a matter of global concern.

A while ago, Arshad Warsi shared the meme, saying, “Self explanatory… Golmaal was way ahead of its time….” The video shows the Golmaal: Fun Unlimited actors Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi, Ajay Devgan and Tusshar Kapoor as the United States of America, Ukraine, Germany and France, respectively. It shows Raima Sen as the “rebel held areas of Ukraine” and Mukesh Tiwari as Russia. The video basically shows the stance of the USA, Germany and France on the ongoing conflict.

ALSO READ: World War 3 memes carpet-bomb Russian President Putin over Ukraine invasion

Ever since Arshad Warsi put out the post on the microblogging site Twitter, he has been receiving flak from the users. Many called him out for his ‘insensitive’ tweet amidst the ongoing conflict. One of the social media users wrote: “In bad taste , their are many who has been affected by these situations and you are making fun out of it (sic).

Another Twitter user called Arshad Warsi’s tweet “abhorrent” and “distasteful”. “I respect everyone's right to say what they want, so I'm gonna say this: You shouldn't treat this as an opportunity to gloat on your movie. It's abhorrent, and quite honestly, distasteful. (sic)” wrote the user. One more user highlighted how “this is not the time” for Arshad Warsi to put out such a tweet saying that “war is a very dangerous situation”.

ALSO READ: Ukraine hopes that New Delhi will help restrain Russia: Kyiv's envoy to India Igor Polikha

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched its military operation on Ukraine, an announcement of which was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a surprise television address.

The Russian President, Putin, accused the US and its allies of not accepting Russia’s demand to not allow Ukraine to ever join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and offer Moscow security arrangements. Putin said that Russia does not wish to occupy Ukraine but it will ‘demilitarise’ the country. Soon after Putin’s television address, explosions were heard in the cities of Kharkiv, Odesa and Kyiv. According to Russia, it was attacking Ukraine’s military targets.

Meanwhile, check out the reactions of social media users on Arshad Warsi’s tweet:

