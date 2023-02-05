Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grammys nominations 2023 with India connect: Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Norah Jones are among nominees

    Artists having Indian ties who have been nominated for Grammys and who might win the music industry's highest honour this year.

    Grammys nominations 2023 with India connect: Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Norah Jones are among nominees RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

    We're all ready for the Grammys this year. The Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on February 6th, this year ( 6:30 am IST). Let's take a look at the performers with Indian links who have been nominated for the Oscars and who may win the music industry's top prize this year.

    Anoushka Shankar
    Anoushka Shankar, the daughter of the great Pandit Ravi Shankar, is a British-Indian performer with two Grammy nominations this year. One is in the Best Global Music Album for Between Us category, and the other is in the category of Best Global Music Performance for the song Udhero Na.

    Anoushka Shankar has garnered seven Grammy nominations to date. Shuruvat (Beginning) is the group's Grammy-nominated album. Annette Philip's musical ensemble, Berklee Indian Ensemble, will participate with the sitar performer in the Global Music Album category. Annette Philip is the first Indian musician to join Boston's Berklee College of Music faculty.

    Norah Jones
    Anoushka Shankar's sister, Norah Jones, is one of the finest jazz musicians of the 2000s. She is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for I Dream Of Christmas.

    Ricki Kej
    Ricki Kej received his third Grammy nomination this year. Ricky Kej is a Bengaluru-based artist, and his album Divine Tides, co-written with rock veteran Stewart Copeland, has been nominated for Best Immersive Audio Album. He received a Grammy for the same work last year in Best New Age Album category. He also received an award in 2015 for his work on The Winds of Samsara.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Where are the couple going on honeymoon? Here's what we know RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Where are the couple going on honeymoon? Here's what we know

    WATCH: This was legendary singer Vani Jairam's last video vma

    WATCH: This was legendary singer Vani Jairam's last video

    Who was Vani Jayaram, the Padma Bhushan awardee who passed away in Chennai?

    Who was Vani Jayaram, the Padma Bhushan awardee who passed away in Chennai?

    SRK's witty reply on when he will start Red Chillies eatery wins the hearts of fans vma

    SRK's witty reply on when he will start Red Chillies eatery wins the hearts of fans

    TV star Dalljiet Kaur to get hitched with UK-based Nikhil Patel in March; know more about their love story vma

    TV star Dalljiet Kaur to get hitched with UK-based Nikhil Patel in March; know more about their love story

    Recent Stories

    Watch Here is how Chinese 'spy' balloon was shot down off Carolina coast gcw

    WATCH: Here's how Chinese 'spy' balloon was shot down off Carolina coast

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Where are the couple going on honeymoon? Here's what we know RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Where are the couple going on honeymoon? Here's what we know

    Varun Sharma birthday party: Varun Dhawan, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonakshi Sinha and many more spotted RBA

    Varun Sharma birthday party: Varun Dhawan, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonakshi Sinha and many more spotted

    Clearly overreacting China warns of necessary reaction after US shoots down spy balloon gcw

    Clearly overreacting: China warns of 'necessary reaction' after US shoots down 'spy' balloon

    Three essential tips to keep yourself healthy daily if you miss out on gymming vma

    Three essential tips to keep yourself healthy daily if you miss out on gymming

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon