Grammys nominations 2023 with India connect: Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Norah Jones are among nominees

We're all ready for the Grammys this year. The Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on February 6th, this year ( 6:30 am IST). Let's take a look at the performers with Indian links who have been nominated for the Oscars and who may win the music industry's top prize this year.

Anoushka Shankar

Anoushka Shankar, the daughter of the great Pandit Ravi Shankar, is a British-Indian performer with two Grammy nominations this year. One is in the Best Global Music Album for Between Us category, and the other is in the category of Best Global Music Performance for the song Udhero Na.

Anoushka Shankar has garnered seven Grammy nominations to date. Shuruvat (Beginning) is the group's Grammy-nominated album. Annette Philip's musical ensemble, Berklee Indian Ensemble, will participate with the sitar performer in the Global Music Album category. Annette Philip is the first Indian musician to join Boston's Berklee College of Music faculty.

Norah Jones

Anoushka Shankar's sister, Norah Jones, is one of the finest jazz musicians of the 2000s. She is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for I Dream Of Christmas.

Ricki Kej

Ricki Kej received his third Grammy nomination this year. Ricky Kej is a Bengaluru-based artist, and his album Divine Tides, co-written with rock veteran Stewart Copeland, has been nominated for Best Immersive Audio Album. He received a Grammy for the same work last year in Best New Age Album category. He also received an award in 2015 for his work on The Winds of Samsara.