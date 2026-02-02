Grammy 2026: Stars like Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and Olivia Dean scored big wins at this year's major music awards. New and veteran artists dominated across pop, rap, rock, R&B, and global music

The 2026 Grammy Awards were a memorable night for music lovers, with the world's biggest stars making history. From Billie Eilish to Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and The Cure—every genre saw fierce competition. This year's Grammy winners set new records in pop, rap, rock, R&B, country, and global music. Viral performances on social media, emotional speeches, and surprise wins thrilled fans. Find out which artist won the biggest award and who caused the biggest upset. Check out the winners' list here

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Main Category Winners

Song of the Year: Billie Eilish – Wildflower

8th New Artist: Olivia Dean

Producer of the Year: Cirkut

Songwriter of the Year: Amy Allen

Best Pop Category Winner

Best Pop Solo Performance: Lola Young – Messy

Best Pop Vocal Album: Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity

Best Dance-Pop Recording: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Rap & Hip-Hop Winner

Best Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Best Rap Performance: Clipse – Chains & Whips (ft. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams)

Best Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar ft Lefty Gunplay – TV Off

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther

R&B category

Best R&B Album: Leon Thomas – Mutt

Best R&B Performance: Kehlani – Folded

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Leon Thomas – Vibes Don't Lie

Best R&B Song: Kehlani – Folded

Rock and Alternative

Best Rock Album: Turnstile – Never Enough

Best Rock Performance: Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park)

Best Rock Song: Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be

Best Alternative Music Album: The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

Best Alternative Music Performance: The Cure – Alone

Best Metal Performance: Turnstile – Birds

Country Music Winner

Best Contemporary Country Album: Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken

Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used to Be

Best Country Song: Tyler Childers – Bitin' List

Best Traditional Country Album: Zach Top – Ain't In It for My Health

Global and Latin Music

Best Music Urban Album: Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Best Global Music Performance: Bad Bunny – EoO

Best Latin Pop Album: (Nominees listed, winner not specified in provided list)

Best African Music Performance: Tyla – PUSH 2 START

Dance/Electronic

Best Dance/Electronic Album: FKA twigs – Eusexua

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Tame Impala – End of Summer

Visual media and video

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Sinners

Best Music Video: Doechii – Anxiety

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Huntr/x – Golden (from Kpop: Demon Hunters)

Jazz, Orchestra and Folk

Best Jazz Performance: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (Live)

Best Orchestral Performance: Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra – Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie

Best Folk Album: I’m With Her – Wild and Clear and Blue

Comedy

Best Comedy Album: Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, FKA Twigs, The Cure, and many other new artists scored big wins at this year's awards. The dominance of new eras and new voices in the music industry was clearly evident.