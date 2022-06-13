Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained by police in drugs case

Siddhanth Kapoor along with five others was detained by the cops late Sunday night. The actor-turned-DJ has been accused of drug consumption.

Actor-Dj Siddhant Kapoor, brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor, was detained by the Bengaluru Police on late Sunday night. A total of six people, including Siddhant, have reportedly been found positive for consuming drugs.

According to the report, many people including Shraddha Kapoor's brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, were partying at the hotel located on MG Road in Bengaluru. The police had conducted a raid at the party following a tip-off, reportedly.

After the raid, the Bengaluru police detained many people including Shakti Kapoor’s son and Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth Kapoor. According to media reports, the police had sent samples of a total of 35 people for a drug test, out of which six people were found positive for drug consumption.

While cops have been detained six people for alleged drug consumption, including Siddhanth Kapoor, it is not yet clear whether they allegedly consumed drugs before the party or carried them with them at the venue.

Siddhanth Kapoor has tried his hands in the Hindi film industry. Unlike his father Shakti Kapoor and sister Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth failed to impress the audience. Apart from films, Siddhanth was also seen in web series and music videos. Siddhant had worked with Shraddha Kapoor in 'Haseena Parker'. Other than being an actor, Siddhanth is also a DJ.

Bollywood and drugs: This isn’t the first time that Bollywood’s alleged involvement in drugs has come to the fore. Several actors have been accused in the past of drug consumption. However, it was after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death that the focus on drug consumption in Bollywood dragged more eyeballs than before. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case. The star kid was arrested by the NCB and was in jail for nearly a month before he was released on bail.