Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained by police in drugs case

    Siddhanth Kapoor along with five others was detained by the cops late Sunday night. The actor-turned-DJ has been accused of drug consumption.

    Shraddha Kapoor brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained by police in drugs case drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

    Actor-Dj Siddhant Kapoor, brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor, was detained by the Bengaluru Police on late Sunday night. A total of six people, including Siddhant, have reportedly been found positive for consuming drugs.

    According to the report, many people including Shraddha Kapoor's brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, were partying at the hotel located on MG Road in Bengaluru. The police had conducted a raid at the party following a tip-off, reportedly.

    After the raid, the Bengaluru police detained many people including Shakti Kapoor’s son and Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth Kapoor. According to media reports, the police had sent samples of a total of 35 people for a drug test, out of which six people were found positive for drug consumption.

    ALSO READ: Aryan Khan drugs case: Ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede to face action?

    While cops have been detained six people for alleged drug consumption, including Siddhanth Kapoor, it is not yet clear whether they allegedly consumed drugs before the party or carried them with them at the venue.

    Siddhanth Kapoor has tried his hands in the Hindi film industry. Unlike his father Shakti Kapoor and sister Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth failed to impress the audience. Apart from films, Siddhanth was also seen in web series and music videos. Siddhant had worked with Shraddha Kapoor in 'Haseena Parker'. Other than being an actor, Siddhanth is also a DJ.

    ALSO READ: Aryan Khan drug case: NCB gives clean chit to Shah Rukh Khan’s son

    Bollywood and drugs: This isn’t the first time that Bollywood’s alleged involvement in drugs has come to the fore. Several actors have been accused in the past of drug consumption. However, it was after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death that the focus on drug consumption in Bollywood dragged more eyeballs than before. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case. The star kid was arrested by the NCB and was in jail for nearly a month before he was released on bail.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chiranjeevi joins Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Brahmastra to play an important part drb

    Chiranjeevi joins Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra to play an important part?

    Did John Cena waste his precious time being a WWE superstar world wrestling entertainment?-ayh

    Did John Cena waste his precious time being a WWE superstar?

    Video R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' - 'The Nambi Effect' at New York's Biggest Billboard at Times Square RBA

    Video: R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' - 'The Nambi Effect' at New York's Biggest Billboard at Times Square

    Vikram success party: Kamal Haasan looks handsome in semi-formal look (Pictures) RBA

    Vikram success party: Kamal Haasan looks handsome in semi-formal look (Pictures)

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan issue apology after receiving legal notice for wearing footwear at Tirupati temple RBA

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan issue apology after receiving legal notice for wearing footwear at Tirupati temple

    Recent Stories

    HBSE result 2022 Haryana Board to announce Class 10 Class 12 results soon Details here gcw

    HBSE result 2022: Haryana Board to announce Class 10, Class 12 results soon; Details here

    Modi government is shaken: Congress take on Rahul Gandhi's ED appearance - adt

    'Modi government is shaken': Congress take on Rahul Gandhi's ED appearance

    Kuwait begins process to deport expats who protested over remarks against Prophet

    Kuwait begins process to deport expats who protested over remarks against Prophet

    Disha Patani birthday fitness regime of the actor drb

    Want a hot body like Disha Patani? Here’s her fitness routine

    Formula 1 F1 Championship 2022: Moments that defined the Azerbaijan Grand Prix GP-ayh

    Formula 1 Championship 2022: Moments that defined Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon