Good news for Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi’s fans; Godfather's action scenes not to be missed

Salman Khan's grand entry in Chiranjeevi’s ‘Godfather’ to include iconic action scenes. The source revealed that the duo would be shooting for some action scenes soon

Salman Khan has demonstrated throughout the years that nothing, not even professional success, can overwhelm the passion of friendship for him. He has been the actor with the most cameos and extended ones to back up his colleagues. According to reports, He will now make a powerful extended cameo in Telugu star Chiranjeevi's forthcoming political action thriller, Godfather.

It is also said that Salman Khan will spend his long-weekend filming at ND Studios in Karjat with Chiranjeevi. The source had revealed that the duo would be shooting for some action scenes over a week-long schedule.

According to the latest report, Salman Khan will be in the opening scene in Godfather will be a mixture of different action scenes. "This plan for Salman's entry will be an enjoyable one. His opening scene will combine all his action scenes from those South movies, which were later remade in Hindi with Salman. So fans can hope iconic action scenes from films like Pokhri and many more, played in Godfather," source revealed.

It was said that the shoot kicked off last week. However, it was supposed to take place in January but got delayed as Chiranjeevi was tested positive for Covid. Hence, Salman finished his final schedule of Tiger 3.

FYI: Salman will also do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. He has a 15-minute appearance in Pathaan. Apart from Tiger 3, Salman has films like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, No Entry 2, Black Tiger and Dabangg 4 in his kitty.