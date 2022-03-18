The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri gets Y security amidst security concerns?

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri had earlier said that he received death threats. Keeping his safety in check, he has now reportedly been given Y security.

The Kashmir Files has reopened the old wounds of Kashmiri Pandits and the exodus that took place in the Valley in the 1990s. While Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film is highly being appreciated, there are reports that his security has been enhanced, keeping his safety in mind.

According to media reports, the Centre has decided to deploy ‘Y category’ security of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. The security would be provided to him across India, given the safety concerns. Agnihotri will now reportedly be protected by four to five armed commandos.

Since the film’s release, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has been receiving multiple threats on social media, post which his security was enhanced by the Centre. Agnihotri’s film is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits; the critically acclaimed film has been appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

However, the threats to Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri were reportedly being issued to him even before the film’s release. On February 19, Agnihotri had put out a message on his Instagram account, saying that he had deactivated his Twitter handle. Explaining the reason behind it, he claimed in an open letter that he was receiving death threats that were “mentally challenging”.

Meanwhile, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is showing its magic at the box office. The film has been received exceptionally well for its hard-hitting scenes and dialogues. Film's special screening, which was held in New Delhi, saw some heart-warming moments of Kashmiri Pandit ladies sobbing and hugging Agnihotri after watching the film.

At the box office too, The Kashmir Files has impressed one and all. The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and continues to grow stronger by the day. The film stars actor Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and others in key roles. It was released in the theatres on March 11.