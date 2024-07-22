Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Good news for Karan Aujla fans! 'Tauba Tauba' singer announces dates for 'It Was All A Dream' Indian tour

    Karan Aujla's  Indian tour will begin in the first week of December 2024 in Chandigarh (December 7), Bengaluru (December 13), New Delhi (December 15), and Mumbai (December 21).

    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

    Karan Aujla has become a viral hit thanks to his recent duet with Vicky Kaushal on the Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba, and he's following up with a major multi-city Indian headlining tour. Following his historic performance at the JUNO Fan Choice Awards, the critically acclaimed Punjabi music sensation will bring his highly anticipated It Was All A Dream World Tour to India later this year.

    Karan Aujla's concert dates

    The winter arena tour, presented and produced by Team Innovation and backed by Live Nation, will begin in the first week of December 2024 in Chandigarh (December 7), Bengaluru (December 13), New Delhi (December 15), and Mumbai (December 21). Aujla will be accompanied by long-time colleague and Toronto-based producer Ikky in all four cities.

    The It Was All A Dream World Tour follows the release of his chart-topping albums Making Memories and Street Dreams. Aujila's Indian fans can expect a vibrant and explosive performance with crowd favorites like as Admiring You, Tauba Tauba, and Softly, among others from his huge catalogue, which is a signature blend of Punjabi folk and current sounds.

    Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3 DOUBLE EVICTION: Sana Sultan, Adnan Shaikh eliminated after failing a task? Read on

    About Karan Aujla

    Jaskaran Singh Aujla is a Canadian-based Indian singer, rapper, and songwriter best known for his work in Punjabi music. He is well-known for the multiple tunes that have appeared on the Official Charts Company's UK Asian chart, as well as seven on the Global YouTube Music Chart. Karan Aujla is well-known for producing numerous chart-topping tunes in the UK Asian market. His debut album Bacthafucup reached number 20 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart and 34th on the New Zealand Albums chart. He was named one of Spotify's Most Popular Artists in the Punjabi Music Industry in 2021.

