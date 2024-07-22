Bigg Boss OTT 3 DOUBLE EVICTION: Sana Sultan, Adnan Shaikh eliminated after failing a task? Read on

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has once again wowed its fans. Bigg Boss OTT 3 viewers are hooked to the television, from Anil Kapoor replacing Salman Khan as the new host to every twist and turn in the tasks and elimination rounds seen during the season. The show now features a double elimination round, which has proven to be a game-changer this season. Ever since the producers posted the previews for the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 on their official social media handles, there has been constant conjecture about who will be eliminated. Earlier, Deepak Chaurasia was eliminated because of a lack of audience voting.

The elimination process

Following that, we learned that the elimination was carried out without a vote. Furthermore, it was completed via a double elimination round depending on task performance. Now, according to Bigg Boss Tak's tweet, Adnaan Shaikh and Sana Sultan have been ousted from Bigg Boss OTT 3. Adnaan was the show's first wild-card contestant. However, he failed to leave an impression on the show's creators or audience. Furthermore, the show's host, Anil Kapoor, chastised him for not being able to bring his A-game to the show.

Also read: 'No one like you...' Parineeti Chopra's husband appreciation post for Raghav Chadha is pure love [PICTURES]

This week, seven candidates were nominated for elimination: Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Sultan, Deepak Chaurasia, Sana Makbul, and Lovekesh Kataria. The candidates were assigned a mission to help them survive the show. For the assignment, the contestants were separated into teams and given 13 minutes to count. Undoubtedly, the candidates fought hard for their survival on the show. However, the double-elimination round altered the game permanently, and Sana Sultan and Adnan Shaikh allegedly failed to complete the task. Furthermore, the elimination of Sana Sultan and Adnan Shaikh based on a task round rather than votes has only heightened the competition within the show.

Latest Videos