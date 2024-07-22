Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 DOUBLE EVICTION: Sana Sultan, Adnan Shaikh eliminated after failing a task? Read on

    Adnaan Shaikh, the show's wild-card contestant, and Sana Sultan have been ousted from Bigg Boss OTT 3. 

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 DOUBLE EVICTION: Sana Sultan, Adnan Shaikh eliminated after failing a task? Read on RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 has once again wowed its fans. Bigg Boss OTT 3 viewers are hooked to the television, from Anil Kapoor replacing Salman Khan as the new host to every twist and turn in the tasks and elimination rounds seen during the season. The show now features a double elimination round, which has proven to be a game-changer this season. Ever since the producers posted the previews for the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 on their official social media handles, there has been constant conjecture about who will be eliminated. Earlier, Deepak Chaurasia was eliminated because of a lack of audience voting. 

    The elimination process

    Following that, we learned that the elimination was carried out without a vote. Furthermore, it was completed via a double elimination round depending on task performance. Now, according to Bigg Boss Tak's tweet, Adnaan Shaikh and Sana Sultan have been ousted from Bigg Boss OTT 3. Adnaan was the show's first wild-card contestant. However, he failed to leave an impression on the show's creators or audience. Furthermore, the show's host, Anil Kapoor, chastised him for not being able to bring his A-game to the show.

    Also read: 'No one like you...' Parineeti Chopra's husband appreciation post for Raghav Chadha is pure love [PICTURES]

    This week, seven candidates were nominated for elimination: Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Sultan, Deepak Chaurasia, Sana Makbul, and Lovekesh Kataria. The candidates were assigned a mission to help them survive the show. For the assignment, the contestants were separated into teams and given 13 minutes to count.  Undoubtedly, the candidates fought hard for their survival on the show. However, the double-elimination round altered the game permanently, and Sana Sultan and Adnan Shaikh allegedly failed to complete the task. Furthermore, the elimination of Sana Sultan and Adnan Shaikh based on a task round rather than votes has only heightened the competition within the show.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 3:12 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why use the word sex in an interview...', Sushmita Sen was judged for being bold and outspoken; Read on ATG

    'Why use the word sex in an interview...', Sushmita Sen was judged for being bold and outspoken; Read on

    Sardaarji 3: Diljit Dosanjh announces release date, shares first poster [PICTURES] ATG

    Sardaarji 3: Diljit Dosanjh announces release date, shares first poster [PICTURES]

    No one like you...' Parineeti Chopra's husband appreciation post for Raghav Chadha is pure love [PICTURES] ATG

    'No one like you...' Parineeti Chopra's husband appreciation post for Raghav Chadha is pure love [PICTURES]

    Video Salman Khan CAUGHT staring at Kim Kardashian at Anant Ambani's wedding; here's how fans reacted (WATCH) RBA

    Netizens react on Salman Khan-Kim Kardashian's video at Anant Ambani's wedding (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik, Chandrika Dixit claim makers are biased towards Sana Makbul for THIS reason RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik, Chandrika Dixit claim makers are biased towards Sana Makbul for THIS reason

    Recent Stories

    India's PR Sreejesh set to retire from international hockey after Paris Olympics 2024 anr

    BREAKING: India's PR Sreejesh set to retire from international hockey after Paris Olympics 2024

    Israel enemies know... Israeli PM Netanyahu on ties with US after Joe Biden opts out of presidential race snt

    'Israel's enemies know...': Israeli PM Netanyahu on ties with US after Joe Biden opts out of presidential race

    Centre rules out special status for Bihar Janata Dal (United) party leaders react gcw

    Centre denies special category status to Bihar

    football Premier League's new ball for 2024-25 season unveiled, fans give thumbs up as excitement builds snt

    'Looks great': Premier League's new ball for 2024-25 season unveiled, fans give thumbs up as excitement builds

    Kerala: 34 students ill after having mid-day meal at Alappuzha school anr

    Kerala: 34 students ill after having mid-day meal at Alappuzha school

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon