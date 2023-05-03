Good news for all Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans: Citadel star is IMDb’s most popular Indian celebrity

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is still making headlines after dominating the Ormax rankings seven times in a row. She is presently the most popular Indian celebrity on IMDb.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of India's most popular actors, having loving admirers from around the country. The actress has now topped IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities Feature after topping the Ormax rankings seven times in a row.

Samantha's meteoric rise began with the legendary song 'Oo Antava' from the film 'Pushpa,' which launched her to prominence. Furthermore, she played various characters in 'The Family Man,' 'Yashoda,' and her most recent film, Shaakuntalam,' and each time the actress created a new buzz around the corners, winning the public's hearts.

Her recent appearance at the 'Citadel' London premiere in a breathtaking black dress impressed the crowd. This has always kept her at the top, and her status as the most popular Indian celebrity on IMDb is well-earned.

Samantha has a massive fan base that continues to show their undying love for her down-to-earth approach and exceptional performance abilities. Samantha is a one-of-a-kind performer who excels as an actor and turns heads with her dance skills and on-screen chemistry with all of her co-stars.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming projects

The actress will next be featured in the Indian version of 'Citadel,' starring Varun Dhawan, and in 'The Family Man,' directed by Raj & DK, with whom she will reconnect. She will also co-star in 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha and Vijay's chemistry has left fans eager for further details about the project.

