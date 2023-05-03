Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good news for all Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans: Citadel star is IMDb’s most popular Indian celebrity

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is still making headlines after dominating the Ormax rankings seven times in a row. She is presently the most popular Indian celebrity on IMDb.
     

    Good news for all Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans Citadel star is IMDb most popular Indian celebrity RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 3, 2023, 9:20 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of India's most popular actors, having loving admirers from around the country. The actress has now topped IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities Feature after topping the Ormax rankings seven times in a row.

    Samantha's meteoric rise began with the legendary song 'Oo Antava' from the film 'Pushpa,' which launched her to prominence. Furthermore, she played various characters in 'The Family Man,' 'Yashoda,' and her most recent film, Shaakuntalam,' and each time the actress created a new buzz around the corners, winning the public's hearts. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)

    Her recent appearance at the 'Citadel' London premiere in a breathtaking black dress impressed the crowd. This has always kept her at the top, and her status as the most popular Indian celebrity on IMDb is well-earned.

    Also Read: From Janhvi Kapoor to Palak Tiwari, 5 actresses who slayed their swimsuit looks

    Samantha has a massive fan base that continues to show their undying love for her down-to-earth approach and exceptional performance abilities. Samantha is a one-of-a-kind performer who excels as an actor and turns heads with her dance skills and on-screen chemistry with all of her co-stars.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming projects
    The actress will next be featured in the Indian version of 'Citadel,' starring Varun Dhawan, and in 'The Family Man,' directed by Raj & DK, with whom she will reconnect. She will also co-star in 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha and Vijay's chemistry has left fans eager for further details about the project.

    Also Read: Are Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha getting engaged? Know details

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 9:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shaakuntalam Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film producer Dil Raju loses Rs 22 Crores? Here's what we know RBA

    Shaakuntalam: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film producer Dil Raju loses Rs 22 Crores? Here's what we know

    Akshay Kumar in Abu Dhabi: Actor visits BAPS Hindu temple and attends special prayer ceremony (Photos) RBA

    Akshay Kumar in Abu Dhabi: Actor visits BAPS Hindu temple and attends special prayer ceremony (Photos)

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas mimic Doja Cat's MEOW interview from Met Gala 2023; watch this funny video RBA

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas mimic Doja Cat's MEOW interview from Met Gala 2023; watch this funny video

    From Haq Se Single to Family Tandoncies: Watch these 8 comedy specials by prominent stand-up stars arb

    From Haq Se Single to Family Tandoncies: Watch these 8 comedy specials by prominent stand-up stars

    Is Sreenivas Bellamkonda dating Rashmika Mandanna? Here's what actor said ADC

    Is Sreenivas Bellamkonda dating Rashmika Mandanna? Here's what actor said

    Recent Stories

    IMD issues yellow alert for 5 northern states after temperature dips in national capital gcw

    IMD issues yellow alert for 5 northern states after temperature dips in national capital

    Shaakuntalam Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film producer Dil Raju loses Rs 22 Crores? Here's what we know RBA

    Shaakuntalam: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film producer Dil Raju loses Rs 22 Crores? Here's what we know

    Anurag Thakur tried to hush up matter Wrestler Vinesh Phogat big allegation amid protest gcw

    'Anurag Thakur tried to hush up matter': Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's big allegation amid protest

    Akshay Kumar in Abu Dhabi: Actor visits BAPS Hindu temple and attends special prayer ceremony (Photos) RBA

    Akshay Kumar in Abu Dhabi: Actor visits BAPS Hindu temple and attends special prayer ceremony (Photos)

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas mimic Doja Cat's MEOW interview from Met Gala 2023; watch this funny video RBA

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas mimic Doja Cat's MEOW interview from Met Gala 2023; watch this funny video

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon