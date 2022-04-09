Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good news for all BTS fans; K-pop band bags 7 nominations for Billboard Music Awards 2022

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 9, 2022, 3:09 PM IST

    The nominees for the Billboard Music Awards 2022 have been announced, which has made BTS fans both thrilled and unhappy. The K-Pop boy band has received seven nominations this year, including Top Selling Song and Top Song Sales Artist. BTS, however, lost out on a nomination for Top Social Artist, a category in which they had been winning since 2017.

    This year's nominations set a new high for BTS, becoming the group the most nominated group or pair of all time. This is also the fourth year in a row that the Bangtan Boys have been nominated for the Top Duo/Group award, which they won in both 2019 and 2021.

    They've also earned slots in two new categories established this year: Top Billboard Global Artist and Top Billboard Global Song. Their eighth nomination is for Top Rock Song for the song My Universe, which BTS co-wrote with Coldplay.

    The septet has received seven nominations, which is fantastic news. Fans are dismayed, however, that BTS did not receive a nomination for Top Social Artist. The Bangtan Boys have been the champions of this category since 2017, and they have won it five years in a row. Fans expected at least a nomination for the five-time champion, if not a win.

    The Billboard Music Awards, or BBMAs, will be held on Sunday, May 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. This year, The Weeknd has gotten the most nominations—under 17--while Doja Cat is the leading female competitor with 14 nominations. Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Olivia Rodrigo each have 13 nominations, while Drake has 11.

