Good news for all BTS fans; K-pop band bags 7 nominations for Billboard Music Awards 2022

The candidates for the Billboard Music Awards 2022 have been unveiled, with South Korean boy band BTS breaking through with seven nominations.

The nominees for the Billboard Music Awards 2022 have been announced, which has made BTS fans both thrilled and unhappy. The K-Pop boy band has received seven nominations this year, including Top Selling Song and Top Song Sales Artist. BTS, however, lost out on a nomination for Top Social Artist, a category in which they had been winning since 2017.

The nominations for the Billboard Music Awards 2022 have been unveiled, with South Korean boy band BTS breaking through with seven nods.

This year's nominations set a new high for BTS, becoming the group the most nominated group or pair of all time. This is also the fourth year in a row that the Bangtan Boys have been nominated for the Top Duo/Group award, which they won in both 2019 and 2021.

Also Read: Here's what BTS boys Jungkook, V, J-hope are doing in Las Vegas (Video)

They've also earned slots in two new categories established this year: Top Billboard Global Artist and Top Billboard Global Song. Their eighth nomination is for Top Rock Song for the song My Universe, which BTS co-wrote with Coldplay.

Also Read: BTS Army fumes at rapper Joe Budden as he slams them, calls them ‘Chinese’

The septet has received seven nominations, which is fantastic news. Fans are dismayed, however, that BTS did not receive a nomination for Top Social Artist. The Bangtan Boys have been the champions of this category since 2017, and they have won it five years in a row. Fans expected at least a nomination for the five-time champion, if not a win.

The Billboard Music Awards, or BBMAs, will be held on Sunday, May 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. This year, The Weeknd has gotten the most nominations—under 17--while Doja Cat is the leading female competitor with 14 nominations. Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Olivia Rodrigo each have 13 nominations, while Drake has 11.

Also Read: BTS boys Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, Jimin glowing skin secrets out; know their Korean skincare routine