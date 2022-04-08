Here's what BTS boys Jungkook, V, J-hope are doing in Las Vegas (Video)

Kim Taehyung aka V, J-Hope and Jungkook, are enjoying the night at Las Vegas. The trio were seen visiting the famous Fountains of Bellagio and more

South Korean band BTS is painting the American town purple, or borahae as BTS fans (ARMY) call it, ahead of their Las Vegas event. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has announced that lights and marquees on the Las Vegas Strip will commemorate the K-pop band. At the same time, they play at the sold-out gigs at Allegiant Stadium for the length of the BTS event.

Signage greeting the two-time Grammy nominee band will be displayed on properties along Las Vegas Boulevard. According to the LVCVA, resorts will also light up purple, "the group's colour expression of love between BTS and the group's fan club ARMY members," according to Fox 5 Vegas. Not only that, but the LVCVA has stated that the world-famous Fountains of Bellagio would greet the group and fans with a BTS-themed fountain performance.

Bellagio posted an Instagram photo of three BTS members, V aka Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, and J-hope, watching the Bellagio fountains ahead of their concert in the city on Thursday.

He also shared a glimpse of the group’s practice before the concert. He shared a short clip of Jungkook practising his moves to their chartbuster Dynamite.

The caption the pictures read, “BTS Permission to Dance the city, Las Vegas is making its big debut on our Fountains with an exclusive aquatic display created to popular hits, Butter and Dynamite. Celebrate this unforgettable weekend in Las Vegas with BTS.”

Jungkook, too, showed ARMYs photos from their night out. BTS's Golden Maknae looked adorable in his bucket hat and, like V, made a pose with a wine glass in hand. Fox 5 Vegas aired video from an event attended by three members of the septet. The three was unveiled at a beautiful fountain performance put on for them and their admirers who would be flocking to the city this weekend.

BTS Army has also expressed its delight at the news. "Nothing makes me happier than seeing my lads having fun in Vegas," one of the fans said. My darling BTS, you deserve to be happy. Have fun at the show! I can't wait to get permission to dance in Vegas."



BTS will perform in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. BTS band consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook. Jin.