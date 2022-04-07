Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS Army fumes at rapper Joe Budden as he slams them, calls them ‘Chinese’

    BTS’s fans are furious over Jue Budden for hating the K-pop sensation band and not offering a reason to explain his hatred. He further went on to call BTS ‘Chinese’.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

    The BTS Army has found a new foe in the face of American rapper and podcaster Joe Budden. During his podcast on Wednesday, Budden slammed the all-boys band, saying he hated them. If that was not enough for the Army to get furious, the rapper added more fuel to it by calling them ‘Chinese’, instead of ‘Koreans’.

    It happened so that during his Wednesday podcast, Joe Budden spoke about BTS and said, "Get mad at me, but I hate them BTS." Budden did not even give a reason to hate the BTS which was found to be “disgusting” by his co-hosts Ice and Ish, while Budden disagreed with them. "Do I need a reason? I hate them [n-words]. I hate them. I don't have to divulge my reason to you, I just hate them," Joe Budden went on to add.

    ALSO READ: Did BTS’s V flirt with Olivia Rodrigo during the Grammys 2022 performance?

    He further said that neither was he a fan of their singing or dancing, as he said, “I don't want to hear that s***. I don't want to see them dance moves. I don't want to see you come down in the sky in a little umbrella."

    What enraged the BTS army further is when Joe Budden called them ‘Chinese’. "I know they're big. I know it's China," said Budden as his co-host Parks Vallely quickly corrected him saying that they are from Korea. With these comments coming in from Joe Budden against BTS, the Army came out to drag the podcast host.

    One of the Twitter users, @sammelsurium7, wrote: "joe budden pulling s*** about bts out his ass, but he sure knew every little detail of their grammy performance. that's a lot of attention paid to someone you supposedly 'hate' for no goddamn reason. jealousy is a disease and joe budden is one step away from the grave.”

    ALSO READ: BTS poses with AR Rahman, son AR Rameen at Grammys 2022; see pics

    Another user by the handle @leeann_sakura said, "Joe budden always has the worst takes when it comes to music. Besides BTS and Nicki dgaf what an old man with a podcast have to say when they're making their millions," wrote. Meanwhile, BTS was recently seen performing live at the Grammy Awards 2022. They have continued to stay back in Los Angeles, as the band has multiple tours coming up.

