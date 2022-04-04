BTS boys Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, Jimin glowing skin secrets out; know their Korean skincare routine

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Apr 4, 2022, 2:23 PM IST

    We found some exciting information on V, RM, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga's skincare routine. It's straightforward and easy, and you should give it a shot. If you want to have flawless skin like the boys, here's a step-by-step guide

    Korean are well-known for their love of skincare and their beauty producers. BTS is no exception. The lads have lately talked about various tactics and suggestions that they would want to share with their fans to maintain their skin looking smooth and beautiful! Make sure you read them if you want to have skin like BTS boys.
     

    Image: Jungkook/Instagram

    Jungkook has frequently admitted to having acne-prone skin. Jungkook uses toner and a moisturiser in the morning and evening to keep acne in control.

    Image: V/Instagram

    V, one of the world's most gorgeous men, has a combination complexion, which is why he emphasises using a moistened cotton pad while applying toner to care for his skin.

    Suga is most likely one of the only males in the group that has a low-maintenance skincare regime. He only moisturises and applies a sheet mask.

    J-Hope has a lengthy Korean skincare regimen, including toner, essence, acne care, lotion, and cream.

    Jimin's advice is straightforward yet essential for preserving healthy skin. The most essential thing, he adds, is to keep your skin clean, which means never going to bed with makeup on and always washing your face thoroughly at night. His second recommendation is to stay hydrated, so drink plenty of water to keep your skin moisturised!

    RM has previously said that he has very dry skin. To keep that in check, he moisturises on a regular basis, which hydrates his skin and gives it that sheen. Also Read: Grammys 2022 performances: BTS to Bruno Mars to Billie Eilish rock the stage

    Jin, like Suga, likes using face masks to revitalise his complexion. He says they're especially important after a day of heavy makeup from promotions, if you've been out in the sun for a while, or if your skin just needs a pick-me-up. Also Read: BTS poses with AR Rahman, son AR Rameen at Grammys 2022; see pics

