BTS boys Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, Jimin glowing skin secrets out; know their Korean skincare routine

We found some exciting information on V, RM, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga's skincare routine. It's straightforward and easy, and you should give it a shot. If you want to have flawless skin like the boys, here's a step-by-step guide

Korean are well-known for their love of skincare and their beauty producers. BTS is no exception. The lads have lately talked about various tactics and suggestions that they would want to share with their fans to maintain their skin looking smooth and beautiful! Make sure you read them if you want to have skin like BTS boys.



Image: Jungkook/Instagram

Jungkook has frequently admitted to having acne-prone skin. Jungkook uses toner and a moisturiser in the morning and evening to keep acne in control.

Image: V/Instagram

V, one of the world's most gorgeous men, has a combination complexion, which is why he emphasises using a moistened cotton pad while applying toner to care for his skin.

Suga is most likely one of the only males in the group that has a low-maintenance skincare regime. He only moisturises and applies a sheet mask.

J-Hope has a lengthy Korean skincare regimen, including toner, essence, acne care, lotion, and cream.

Jimin's advice is straightforward yet essential for preserving healthy skin. The most essential thing, he adds, is to keep your skin clean, which means never going to bed with makeup on and always washing your face thoroughly at night. His second recommendation is to stay hydrated, so drink plenty of water to keep your skin moisturised!

RM has previously said that he has very dry skin. To keep that in check, he moisturises on a regular basis, which hydrates his skin and gives it that sheen.