Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are set to reunite for the highly awaited Golmaal 5. The comedy franchise will begin shooting in December 2025, sparking excitement among fans of the iconic series.

The duo of director Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn is considered a hit. They have worked together in many films. Now, they are bringing the next installment of their superhit Golmaal series, Golmaal 5. Meanwhile, the latest update related to the movie is out. According to reports, the story of Golmaal 5 is completely ready, and its shooting is expected to start this December. Fans seem very excited after hearing this news.

About Ajay Devgn's film Golmaal 5

Director Rohit Shetty confirmed Ajay Devgn's film Golmaal 5 in 2024. Rohit had said that he wants to add a touch of comedy before making any next action film. He had announced that he is bringing Golmaal 5. It is being said that the film's story is ready and work on it will start this December. According to media reports, Golmaal 5 will be released on the big screen in 2027. It is expected that Kareena Kapoor might make an entry in this movie. Along with her, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Kunal Kemmu will also be there. Before Golmaal 5, Rohit Shetty was busy shooting the Rakesh Maria biopic, in which John Abraham is playing the lead role. The film's shooting was recently completed in September and it will be released in early 2026.

About Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Franchise

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal series of films started in 2006. The first film, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, was released. It featured Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen, and Paresh Rawal. Made on a budget of 15 crores, the film collected 41.25 crores. In 2008, the film Golmaal Returns was released. Along with the old star cast, Kareena Kapoor also made an entry. Made on a budget of 25 crores, this film earned 80 crores. In 2010, Golmaal 3 was released. This film was a hit. Mithun Chakraborty was also seen in it. Made on a budget of 40 crores, this film did a business of 167 crores. The 2017 film Golmaal Again is the highest-grossing film of this series. Tabu and Parineeti Chopra were also seen in the film. Made on a budget of 142 crores, this movie did a business of 310.98 crores. Now its fifth installment is coming, which will be released in 2027.