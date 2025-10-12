Bollywood fans are buzzing with excitement as the official release date for De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, has been announced.

Bollywood fans are in for a treat with the announcement of the confirmation of the new release date for the sequel to De De Pyaar De, which will once again star Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. To accompany the announcement, the makers have, today, released an appetizing motion poster that gives audiences a preview of the film's vibe and the on-screen chemistry between its lead actors.

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De 2 Release Date

De De Pyaar De 2 is set to be released in theaters On 14th November, according to the filmmakers. Expectations are soaring for the second part given the rousing success of the first part in 2019, which appealed to audience tastes with its lighthearted humor and engaging storyline. Now fans can mark their calendars as the film promises another entertaining ride with Ajay Devgn's charming persona along with Rakul Preet Singh's bright presence on screen.

Motion Poster Teases the Audience

Along with the release date, the production house also launched the motion poster, which is creating instant buzz on social media. It hints at the quirkiness and entertaining fun flavor of the movie, giving an insight view to audiences on the playful dynamics between the characters. With dual signatures of Ajay Devgn's charisma and Rakul Preet Singh's energetic presence in the poster, it remains a visual treat and sets the movie tone.

Returning Cast and New Exciting Additions

While Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh would be reprising their roles, the sequel is likely to introduce new characters to add fresh twists and more comedy to the storyline. The first film had been themed around love, relationships, and generational clashes, and it was expected that the sequel would keep the humor while adding more facets to the storyline.

Expectations and Fan Reactions

Just after the announcement, fans have taken to social media to give better treatment to the movie with expectancy, spreading speculation of how the second movie would fare against the original.