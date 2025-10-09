Ajay Devgn’s Fitness at 56: Check Out Simple Secrets Behind His Strong Physique
Ajay Devgn, even after crossing 50, maintains incredible fitness through consistent workouts, home-cooked meals, and proper rest. His disciplined lifestyle and balanced routine reveal the simple yet powerful secrets behind his enduring strength.
Ajay Devgn's Fitness Routine
Ajay Devgn's calm demeanour complements his impressive physique. Even after turning 50, his biceps rival those of a 25-year-old. His secret? A disciplined lifestyle, home-cooked food, smart workouts, and plenty of rest, a simple yet powerful fitness formula.
Ajay Devgn's High-Protein Diet
Ajay Devgn keeps it simple and clean when it comes to diet and fitness. He avoids overeating and skips fancy dishes, sticking to lentils, rice, vegetables, and lots of salad. He prefers natural protein sources over shakes and focuses on smart, effective workouts to stay fit.
Supplements? Only When Needed!
Ajay Devgn believes true strength comes from simplicity. He trusts that everything the body needs is already in our kitchen. He uses only limited supplements—and only after consulting a doctor. No shortcuts, no steroids—that’s the Singham way.
Ajay Devgn's 7 Hours of Sleep
Ajay Devgn treats sleep as essential for muscle growth, it's non-negotiable. While he does enjoy the occasional cheat meal, moderation is key. Any indulgence is balanced out with an extra-intense workout the next day.
This is Ajay Devgn's Fitness Mantra
His body, like his films, is silent yet powerful, no noise, no showboating. Ajay Devgn proves that with true dedication, discipline, and balance, it's possible to feel 25 even when you're 50.