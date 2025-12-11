Darshan’s highly anticipated film The Devil released today, December 11. While fans thronged theatres, Darshan didn’t attend to avoid crowd chaos. His wife Vijayalakshmi and family watched the first show, and fans celebrated with cutouts and rituals.

Actor Darshan’s highly anticipated film The Devil released today, December 11, across theatres, drawing massive attention from fans. While the premiere shows were packed, Darshan himself did not attend to watch the movie. Instead, his wife Vijayalakshmi Darshan, along with their son Vineesh and Dhanveer, a close family friend, watched the film at Narthaki Theatre in Bengaluru.

Darshan’s Huge Fan Base Makes Crowd Control Difficult

The reason for Darshan’s absence is not due to a lack of interest, but rather to manage his enormous fan base and prevent potential chaos at theatres. Darshan enjoys a devoted and massive following. Even before his incarceration, fans would gather outside his residence, eager to catch a glimpse of him, take selfies, and express their admiration.

If Darshan were to visit a theatre on the release day of The Devil, controlling the crowd would become nearly impossible. The police would face immense challenges in maintaining order, and the large gathering could potentially damage theatre property, such as breaking glass or chairs, posing risks to other moviegoers.

Family Attends First Show Amid Celebrations

To honour the release of The Devil, Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi, their son Vineesh, and Dhanveer attended the first show at Narthaki Theatre. Fans were ecstatic, celebrating the release with elaborate decorations and rituals. Big cutouts of Darshan were installed, and milk abhishekam was performed on the cutouts as part of traditional fan celebrations.

The theatre atmosphere reflected the excitement and love his fans have for the actor, making the premiere a grand event despite Darshan’s absence.

Positive Reception and High Expectations for The Devil

The Devil, directed by Milan Prakash, has been received warmly by fans and early audiences alike. The elaborate decorations, enthusiastic crowd, and fan celebrations suggest strong box-office potential. With high expectations riding on the film, it is poised to be a major hit.

Early reviews are positive, praising the film for its entertainment value, performances, and direction. The fanfare and devotion surrounding the release demonstrate Darshan’s enduring popularity in the Kannada film industry.