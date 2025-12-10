Akshaye Khanna is being praised for his acting in 'Dhurandhar'. Meanwhile, an old video of Kareena Kapoor has gone viral, in which she talked about having a crush on Akshaye.

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is currently in the spotlight for his acting in Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar'. Fans are highly praising him and his viral entry dance to the 'F9la' song in the movie. Meanwhile, an old video of Kareena Kapoor has surfaced on social media, in which she admitted that after watching the film 'Himalay Putra', she became a huge fan of Akshaye and jokingly said that Akshaye is the right person to go to Hollywood.

There was a time when Kareena Kapoor Khan was a fan of Akshaye Khanna

During the promotion of the film 'Hulchul' in 2004, Kareena spoke about her experience working with Akshaye, saying, 'I have watched 'Himalay Putra' at least 20 times because at that time I was in school and Akshaye Khanna was everyone's favourite. So the girls were crazy about him, and I was one of them.

At that time, I felt like saying, 'Akshaye Khanna, I'm single, I'm single, oh my god Akshaye Khanna,' that was the vibe. So I have always liked that Akshaye. He is very sweet, charming, and a good person. He is a brilliant actor, he is absolutely the right person to go to Hollywood because his acting is amazing.'

The year 2025 proved lucky for Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye started the year 2025 by playing the role of Emperor Aurangzeb alongside Vicky Kaushal in the film 'Chhaava'. The film broke box office records and emerged as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. It earned ₹807.91 crore worldwide. Now, his role as the villain Rehman Dakait in 'Dhurandhar' has brought him into the limelight once again. Many believe that he has even outshone the lead actor Ranveer Singh in the film. His entry is being widely discussed on social media, with people praising his acting on 'Faala' and his performance as a cruel and fearsome villain. In this film, along with Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Sanjay Dutt also play important roles.