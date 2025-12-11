Gaurav Khanna has landed in an unexpected controversy after his father strongly reacted to Farrhana Bhatt’s recent remark about the actor. The heated response has sparked widespread debate online, with fans and netizens weighing in on both sides.

Television actor Gaurav Khanna is now trending after he won the Bigg Boss show. Also making headlines in from his father after a comment was made by the social media influencer Farrhana Bhatt on Bigg Boss house. The tussle began with Farrhana calling Gaurav Khanna 'Vinod Khanna' in the eyes of the audience perceived as rather disrespectful to the actor's line of work and image, owing to which Gaurav's father openly expressed his displeasure.

Reported viral clips have it that Farrhana Bhatt exclaimed about Gaurav Khanna's television presence, an over-exaggeration of performance style in her opinion. Her comment received mixed reactions, but the angriest had to be Gaurav's father, who in an interview claimed that had such comments been made in his presence, he would have slapped her and cautioned that people ought to think twice before belittling someone's hard work.

Gaurav's father said, ''There were also contestants like Zeishan Quadri and Abhishek Bajaj who were very aggressive, and there were many fights between them and Gaurav. But I knew Gaurav would manage things on his own, because inside that house, no one can help you; you must stand for yourself ''

“I did get very angry when Farrhana Bhatt mocked him and called him a ‘superstar’ in a demeaning way. She questioned his work and his career as a TV actor. That upset me a lot,'' Said Gaurav's father. He also said that he would have slapped her if he was in his son Gaurav Khanna's place at that moment.

“At that moment, even Gaurav’s anger was visible; his throat veins were popping. If I had been there, I don’t know what I would have done. I might have even slapped Farhana," Gaurav’s father stated.

Gaurav Khanna Reaction

Recently Gaurav also opened up about his journey in the Bigg Boss house and said ''I never felt very low in the house firstly. I felt angered when Farrhana raised a question on my TV profession, when she raised a question on the fans who have stood by me for 20 years in television,''

Gaurav said that he did not really take Farrhana's words seriously and stated “When she questioned my TV audience, my fans, I lost it. Kyuki show mein mein aaya hu, mere fans nahi aaye hain. Aap unko kadghare mein kharaa nahi kar sakte. Aap mere profession ko kadghare mein kharaa nahi kar sakte."

“Jab tak woh mere personal attacks kar rahi thi, personal gaaliyaan de rahi thi, aurat bol rahi thi, beghairat bol rahi thi, galeez aadmi bol rahi thi, mujhe koi farak nahi padta tha because I can take all this,"

Farrhana Bhatt Reacts:

With the ongoing debates about her comment on Gaurav Khanna in the Bigg Boss house, Farrhana spoke about it saying “I have no issues with television. I was on TV, and I couldn’t explain to everyone who questioned me, so I avoided speaking up. I thought people would gauge it, but it got perceived in another way. My very first experience on TV wasn’t very great. I was not respected the way I wanted to."

“That comment was specifically for Gaurav Khanna. I still believe he was playing a character throughout the season, so I told him that he was thinking he was the star of TV, but needed to look at himself. You show very high morals and principles on the weekend episode, but when you see that someone is being treated badly, and because you are not friends with that person, you won’t stand up for that person, then your principles are shown," she further explained.