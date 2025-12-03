- Home
Bollywood celebrities are known for their luxurious lifestyles, but many have surprising quirks. From Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, these stars follow strange, unusual habits that fans may find shocking and entertaining.
Weird habits of Bollywood stars
Bollywood celebrities may seem perfect on screen, but in real life, they have some surprisingly strange habits. From Amitabh Bachchan’s obsession with twin watches to Saif Ali Khan’s quirky sleep ritual and Salman Khan’s unusual bathroom collection, here are the weirdest celebrity habits that may shock you!
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan has a habit of wearing two watches on his wrist. He does this to keep track of the time in two different countries at once.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan has an amazing collection of shoes and jeans. He also has a habit of sleeping with his shoes on.
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone is very particular about her lifestyle and hygiene. She has a strange habit of washing her feet often, reportedly every 15 minutes.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan has a weird hobby of collecting soaps. He has a wide collection of branded and expensive soaps, from herbal to designer ones.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan doesn't shower when he's not going out or shooting. He has a habit of not bathing.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is a fan of luxury branded shoes. She owns more than 80 pairs of designer shoes in various colors.
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan has built a library in his luxurious bathroom just for reading. The bathroom also has a phone extension. Saif treats his bathroom like a second home.
