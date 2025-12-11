Actor Sonu Sood has called for a social media ban for children under 16 in India, following Australia's lead. He stressed the need for 'real childhoods, stronger family bonds, and freedom from screen addiction', sparking a national debate online.

Sonu Sood Calls for Social Media Ban for Kids

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood called for a ban on social media for children in India, highlighting the need for real childhoods and stronger family bonds. In light of Australia's recent decision to restrict social media use for children under 16, Sonu Sood also expressed his thoughts, stating that it will provide kids with "real childhoods, stronger family bonds, and freedom from screen addiction."

"Countries like Australia have already banned social media for kids under 16 and it's time India considers the same. Our children deserve real childhoods, stronger family bonds, and freedom from screen addiction. Our government has taken incredible steps for the nation's future, and this one could set another powerful example. Let's protect our kids today for a better India tomorrow," the actor wrote in an X post. Countries like Australia have already banned social media for kids under 16 — and it’s time India considers the same. Our children deserve real childhoods, stronger family bonds, and freedom from screen addiction. 🇮🇳 Our Govt has taken incredible steps for the nation’s future,… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 11, 2025

Online Debate Ignites

Sonu's post instantly sparked a debate on the platform, with many chiming in with divided opinions. One said, "Sonu Sood raises an important point--protecting our children from early social media exposure is crucial for their mental health and real-life connections. India must prioritise their well-being by considering such thoughtful steps, ensuring a healthier, happier future generation." Another added, "Social media, just like any other tech, can be a great learning tool as well. It all depends on how we use it, and that is where we need to guide our children."

Australia's Precedent

On Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that the social media ban for children under the age of 16 is now in place in Australia, making it the first country in the world to "give it a crack". Highlighting the challenges faced by both parents and children from the impact of social media, Albanese said it was a step towards peace of mind for parents and children, allowing them to experience childhood.

In a message, Australian PM Anthony Albanese said, "Across Australia, those under 16 are starting their day a little differently- without social media. It's a big change and we're the first country in the world to give it a crack. But it really matters." Protecting kids. Backing parents. Our social media ban for under-16s starts today. pic.twitter.com/4THxm0NdXV — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 9, 2025

The decision follows after the Australian Government passed a new law called the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024 on November 28 last year. The law introduces a mandatory minimum age of 16 for accounts on certain social media platforms, and parents cannot give their consent to let under-16s use these platforms. (ANI)