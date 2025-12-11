- Home
IMDb has unveiled its list of the most popular Indian films of 2025. Leading the chart is Saiyaara, followed by hits like Dragon, Coolie, Kantara Chapter 1, and others, reflecting audience favorites.
Saiyaara Tops the List
IMDb has released its list of India’s top 10 popular movies, with Saiyaara, a musical romance by Mohit Suri, claiming the number one spot. The film is also the highest-grossing romantic movie in India, winning audience acclaim nationwide.
India’s Top Movies: Mahavatar Narasimha, Chhaava, Kantara Chapter 1
Shine IMDb’s list of India’s most popular films features ‘Mahavatar Narasimha’ in second place, followed by ‘Chhaava’ and ‘Kantara Chapter 1’. Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ ranks fifth, while Pradeep Ranganathan’s Tamil film ‘Dragon’ takes the sixth spot.
India’s Top 10 Movies: Hindi and Malayalam Films Make the List
Hindi films 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' 'Deva,' and 'Raid 2' took spots 7-9. The only Malayalam film, 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra,' directed by Dominic Arun, ranked tenth.
India’s Top 10 Popular Movies of 2025
IMDb’s list of India’s most popular films features: Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narasimha, Chhaava, Kantara Chapter 1: A Legend, Coolie, Dragon, Sitaare Zameen Par, Deva, Raid 2, and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. These films dominated audience attention and box office charts in 2025.
