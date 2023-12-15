Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gauri Khan has a 'special' rule for Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know

    In a trending old clip on the internet, Gauri Khan spills the beans on a strict rule she has imposed on her beloved Shah Rukh Khan. 

    Gauri Khan has a 'special' rule for Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

    Recognized as one of Bollywood's most resilient and endearing couples, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan celebrate their 33rd year of marriage. Tying the knot in 1991, the couple is blessed with three children: Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and Abram Khan. Their recent appearance at 'The Archies' premiere ceremony delighted fans, especially as it marked Suhana Khan's debut in acting.

    A vintage video has surfaced on the internet featuring an interview with Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, where Gauri discloses a unique rule she has established: “He ( SRK) is only allowed to visit the restaurant I have designed." This interview, dating back to 2018, captures the couple during the launch of a Mexican restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, designed by Gauri Khan. In another clip, when Gauri asks Shah Rukh about his favorite part of the restaurant, Shah Rukh humorously responds, "I like you!!!" Further prompted, he adds, "I liked the bathroom a lot."

    For those unfamiliar, Gauri Khan, besides being Shah Rukh Khan's life partner, is an accomplished interior designer, lending her creative touch to various celebrity-owned spaces.

    Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his forthcoming film "Dunki," directed by Rajkumar Hirani and featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The movie is scheduled for release on December 21, 2023.

    ALSO READ: Prateik Babbar opens up on losing 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to Farhan Akhtar; Here's what he said

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
