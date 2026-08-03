Gaurav Khanna has revealed the painful injuries he suffered while performing a stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The actor shared shocking photos on Instagram, calling it the "most painful experience ever" amid ongoing controversy.

Gaurav Khanna who is currently impressing viewers on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, has given fans a glimpse of the physical toll the stunt-based reality show has taken on him. The actor recently shared photos of painful injury marks on his body, calling the task the "most painful experience ever." His post comes at a time when he is also making headlines over co-contestant Shagun Sharma's bullying allegations.

Gaurav Khanna Shows Painful Injury Marks

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Gaurav shared close-up pictures of bruises and marks left behind after performing a stunt on the show. Reflecting on the experience, he wrote, "I cud still feel this pain watching it on TV. Most painful experience ever. All 4 of us went through this guys… still hav these marks."

The post quickly grabbed attention, with fans praising the actor's determination and commitment. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiered on Colors TV on August 1 and continues to test contestants with physically demanding challenges.

Before entering the show, Gaurav had revealed that his mother was worried about his safety due to the risky stunts. He had shared that she repeatedly asked about the nature of the challenges and whether adequate safety measures were in place.

Injury Post Surfaces Amid Shagun Sharma's Allegations

Gaurav's injury update comes shortly after fellow contestant Shagun Sharma accused him of repeatedly bullying her during the competition.

Speaking to Filmygyan, Shagun claimed Gaurav often singled her out during stunt discussions and criticised her more than other contestants. When asked which contestant she would not like to stay in touch with after the show, she named Gaurav, alleging that his behaviour towards her "crossed the line."

Gaurav has not publicly responded to the allegations so far. Meanwhile, his latest Instagram post has shifted attention back to the intense physical challenges contestants face on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, highlighting the demanding nature of the reality show.