Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush has once again come under the trolls' radar after the Ramayana trailer starring Ranbir Kapoor was released. Trolls are revisiting its scenes and calling the movie an absolute blunder.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana, also featuring Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey, has sparked massive buzz on social media. The trailer of the film was released just recently, inviting mixed reactions, mostly positive, and there's no denying that. The colourful scenes, embellished costumes and casting have somehow brought a sigh of relief to the audience post the misfit production of Adipurush that starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

The Ramayana vs Adipurush Debate

As soon as the trailer of Ramayana was shared online, it took no time for the trolls to revive old clips from Adipurush, reminding us what a cinematic blunder it was. From dark colour-graded scenes to bland and funny dialogues. Adipurush was a total misfit, and there's no denying that. Let's take a look at what the trolls have to say!

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About Ramayana

About The Movie Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part epic film with a reported combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Yash as Ravana.

Ramayana Controversy

The Shri Ramlila Mahasangh has formally requested a pre-release screening of the upcoming film Ramayana, expressing concerns that the portrayal of Lord Ram and other aspects might hurt religious sentiments. The body warned of protests if the demand for a special preview screening is not met ahead of its Diwali 2026.