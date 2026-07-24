Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha Chamola, faced fan backlash for her comments on Netflix's 'Lock Upp'. She referred to him as an 'ex' and said she would have preferred seeing her dog, sparking criticism for being inappropriate.

The latest episode of Netflix's Lock Upp did not go down well with fans of actor Gaurav Khanna, who were upset after his wife, Akanksha Chamola, made a remark about him in the episode that many felt was inappropriate.

On Thursday's episode, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife Vinny entered the show as a guest. Following her visit, Shreya Kalra shared that she wished her boyfriend could visit her as well. Responding to her, Akanksha Chamola quipped, "Mine was an ex." She further shared that although she appreciated the gesture, she would have found greater comfort in seeing a family member or even her pet dog rather than Gaurav.

Fan Backlash and Relationship Revelations

Akanksha found herself at the receiving end of criticism after her remarks about Gaurav Khanna surfaced online. Several fans took to social media to call her out. "You've been together for more than 12 years, and you still don't consider him your own? That's shocking," a fan said.

Akanksha had earlier shared that the couple were living separately and were "heading for a divorce." She also spoke about being bisexual and said Gaurav had accepted her despite knowing about her sexuality.

The reality show features several well-known television personalities, including Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Varun Yadav, also known as Laila.