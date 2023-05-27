Gangubai Kathiawadi takes home 3 awards from IIFA Rocks 2023

IIFA Rocks 2023 saw Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva takes home awards in technical categories. Know who else won in which categories. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

The IIFA Awards and Weekend 2023 kickstarted with actor Rajkummar Rao and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan hosting the IIFA Rocks ceremony which celebrates the technical categories including cinematography, screenplay, dialogue and editing. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Production and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi took home awards in three categories.

Apart from best cinematography and dialogue, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha won the award for best screenplay for the acclaimed period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves took home the award for best choreography on the title track of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmee-directed film also won the award for the best sound design. Whereas the award for best background score went to Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha, and the award for best sound mixing went to Vasan Bala's Monica O My Darling.

Drishyam 2 which sees Ajay Devgn in the lead role won awards in best editing, while Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva won the award for best special effects (visual).

The event taking place on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island saw performances by Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and others. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra showcased a special collection on the theme of 'old world charm meets the new world' with showstoppers Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi.

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading curator of immersive destinations and experiences are collaborative hosts of the IIFA 2023 awards. The main IIFA Awards ceremony will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal on Saturday night.

