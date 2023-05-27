IPL 2023 Final: Hip Hop icon King to set the stage on fire at the grand closing ceremony

IPL 2023: King, Jonita Gandhi and Divine to perform at the grand finale. All the stars took to Instagram to share their enthusiasm.

By Mahasweta Sarkar

Not only India’s but the world’s most popular Twenty20 (T20) cricket league, the 2023 Indian Premier League’s (IPL) season will close on Sunday, May 28. The final match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will witness the four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, going up against defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT), led by Hardik Pandya.

The IPL’s closing ceremony has always been a star-studded affair. Hip Hop icon King, known for chartbusters like ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’, and others, will grace the stage with his energetic performance. He confirmed this news on Instagram, writing in the caption that he wonders if this is a child’s dream or reality.

Fans can’t hold themselves in excitement, just for the game but also to watch rapper King’s electrifying performance. Apart from King, Rapper Divine and Jonita Gandhi will also be performing at the closing ceremony of IPL 2023. IPL’s official twitter account wrote, “Ahmedabad - You are in for a treat! Brace yourselves for an iconic evening as Divine @vivianDivine, King, Nucleya, and Jonita Gandhi have some power-packed performances in store, for you. How excited are you to witness the two in action.”

Jonita Gandhi and Rapper Divine showed their enthusiasm by posting about their performances on Instagram.

‘The Breakup Song’ Jonita Gandhi is a multi-language playback singer, who will join the stage of IPL’s closing ceremony with rapper Divine. She said about the opportunity, “This is my first performance at the IPL, and I'm excited and grateful. From being a big cricket fan, to playing at the stadium for the Final is truly a dream come true.”

Apart from the powerful closing ceremony performances, IPL fans are excited to see who takes the champion's trophy home.