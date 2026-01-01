Director Anil Sharma reveals he faced immense pressure to make 'Gadar 2' but waited over 20 years for a script worthy of the original. He focused on the father-son story, confident it would succeed despite critics doubting the project.

Filmmaker Anil Sharma reflected on the making of his superhit film 'Gadar 2', saying that there was constant pressure on him to make the sequel, but he waited for a worthy script to commence the project. In an interview with ANI, Anil Sharma said that after the success of Gadar 1, there was huge demand for it's sequel. Despite the numerous requests from the fans, he decided to wait for a strong script for the sequel, which could turn into a blockbuster at the box office.

The Two-Decade Wait for a Worthy Script

"After Gadar 1, I used to go anywhere in the world. In the country, abroad, anywhere in the world, people used to ask me to bring Gadar 2. I used to laugh at myself. I used to say, if I get a good story like Gadar 1, I'll bring it."

"Gradually, Utkarsh grew up and became an actor. He did the movie 'Genius'. Now, people were after me, saying that Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma's character in Gadar) has also grown up, make a story with Jeete. I wanted to make Gadar 2, but when I get a great story, when I feel that this is really a sixer outside the stadium, then I will do it," added Anil Sharma.

Finding the 'Sixer' Story

After waiting for over two decades, the director was finally impressed by a story from the scriptwriter Shaktimaan Talwar, which highlighted the father-son relationship of Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma in the film. He realised that focusing on this bond would make the story meaningful and strong, rather than just copying the formula of the first film. "Finally, I got the story. Shaktimaan ji came one day with the story. He gave us a little idea of the story. Then we both sat down and a great script was made. Preparations were done. It was decided. I knew Tara Singh. I concentrated on the father and son and decided to show the bond between them. That is where the story was born," said Anil Sharma.

Overcoming Doubts and Critics

Despite critics doubting Sunny Deol, the filmmaker's abilities or even Utkarsh's acting capabilities, Anil Sharma was confident in the story. "People used to think that my movie Genius did not work in the theatre, though it worked on OTT. So people had a minus for me. People had a minus for Utkarsh. People had a minus for Sunny. People had a minus for Gadar subject. People had their own perception, but I knew that people would like the story," said Anil Sharma.

About 'Gadar 2' and The Future

The director is currently working on 'Gadar 3'. Apart from Utkarsh and Sunny Deol, Gadar 2 starred Ameesha Patel who reprised her role from the first instalment of the film released in 2001. Sunny Deol had played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. 'Gadar 2' (2023) follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. The film was a box-office blockbuster.