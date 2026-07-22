Audible announces a full-cast audio adaptation of Dracula starring Jonathan Bailey, Ella Purnell, and Maggie Gyllenhaal. The immersive experience will be released globally in seven languages, with the English version launching on October 1.

An audio adaptation of Dracula has been announced, which reimagines Bram Stoker's chilling psychological thriller as an immersive, full-cast audio experience. It will be released on the audio platform Audible.

Global All-Star Cast Revealed

Releasing across the globe, 'Dracula' will be adapted for English, Castilian Spanish, French, German, Italian, LATAM Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese, with each version featuring all-star local casts.

According to the press note, the English-language production stars Jonathan Bailey (Wicked) as Dracula, Ella Purnell (Fallout) as Mina, Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus) as Lucy, Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) as Jonathan, David Jonsson (Industry) as Dr Seward, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Mrs Westenra, Johnny Flynn (Ripley) as Renfield, Francis Lovehall (A Thousand Blows) as Arthur and Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Dark Knight) as Professor Van Helsing.

Leading the international language casts as Dracula and Mina respectively are Omar Sy and Deva Cassel (French); Riccardo Scamarcio and Benedetta Porcaroli (Italian); Matthias Schweighofer and Jeanne Goursaud (German); Asier Etxeandia and Claudia Salas (Castilian Spanish); and Jose Maria de Tavira and Esmeralda Pimentel (LATAM Spanish).

Reimagining the Classic Thriller

"When her fiance vanishes in Transylvania, Mina Murray pieces together fragments of letters, diary entries and chilling testimony to hunt the predator stalking those she loves, only to discover he's already hunting her. When Mina's closest friend Lucy succumbs to his thrall, the enigmatic Professor Van Helsing is summoned to wage war on this unfathomable threat. But it is Mina, with her intellect, her resolve, her gift for drawing unseen lines between clues, who may hold the key to stopping this ancient predator--if he hasn't already found his way inside her mind," reads the synopsis of the novel Dracula.

An Immersive Experience for Listeners

Aurelie de Troyer, Head of Audible Content, International, said: "This is what Audible does best, crafting immersive audio experiences that transport listeners into the heart of the story. When Dracula whispers in your ear, when you hear his footsteps in the dark but see no reflection, that's when you understand why we're the home for this story. Our production elevates the psychological thriller at Dracula's core, with the battle between Mina and Dracula as the heart of it all," as quoted in a press note.

She continued, "We've assembled world-class casts across seven languages, from Jonathan Bailey and Ella Purnell to Omar Sy, Riccardo Scamarcio and Matthias Schweighofer, exceptional international talent delivering a truly global Dracula. With director Mary Lambert at the helm and a haunting score by Ilan Eshkeri, we're bringing this ambitious production to life just in time for Halloween."

Direction and Release Dates

Award-winning director Mary Lambert, known for the cult horror classic 'Pet Sematary', makes her audiobook directing debut with this production. Dracula launches on the Audible platform from October 1 in English, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and LATAM Spanish. It will be released in German on February 9, 2027. (ANI)