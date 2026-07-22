Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer have been spotted on the set of Netflix's '13 Going on 30' reimagining. While their exact roles are unconfirmed, the original stars were seen filming with new leads Emily Bader and Logan Lerman in Santa Monica.

Actors Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer have been spotted filming scenes for Netflix's reimagining of '13 Going on 30', marking a return to the beloved franchise more than two decades after the original film's release, according to Variety.

According to Variety, Garner and Greer were photographed on the set in Santa Monica, California, alongside lead actor Emily Bader, who headlines the new adaptation with Logan Lerman. Garner, who played Jenna Rink in the 2004 romantic comedy, is also serving as an executive producer on the project.

Original Stars' Roles Kept Under Wraps

While she had recently joked that she hoped to appear in the background of a scene, newly released set photos suggest she has a more substantial on-screen presence. "I'm going to go see if I can bump around and see if they'll put me in somewhere. Maybe I could be in the background of whatever the 'Thriller' scene is," Garner had earlier joked, as per the outlet.

Greer, who portrayed Jenna's childhood rival Lucy "Tom-Tom" Wyman in the original film, was also seen filming. However, Netflix has not confirmed whether Garner and Greer are reprising their original characters, and the film's storyline remains under wraps.

New Cast and Director Revealed

The reboot is directed by Brett Haley, whose recent Netflix film 'People We Met on Vacation', starring Emily Bader, was a major success. The cast also includes Taylor Zakhar Perez, Jessica Alba, Adeline Rudolph, Taylor Ortega, Tim Meadows and Dan Bucatinsky, according to Variety.

Garner and Greer on Passing the Torch

Earlier this year, Garner explained why she decided to support a new version of the fan-favourite film. "It started to feel like, I don't want it to happen without me participating," she said, adding that the script and Bader's performance convinced her to join the project.

"I want to watch her do it. Why should it just be me? Why can't magic strike twice? Why can't she have an incredible experience with it in a way that audiences can relate all over again?" Garner said, according to Variety.

Greer also welcomed the idea of a new generation taking on the story. "It's been ours for so long. Let's let someone else have a crack at it," she said.

The actress also joked that she would happily return if asked. "I would do literally anything that Jennifer Garner asked me to do. And since she's the executive producer, she would be my boss again, and I would do whatever she wanted me to do," Greer said, according to Variety.

Legacy of the 2004 Original

Released in 2004, '13 Going on 30', directed by Gary Winick and co-starring Mark Ruffalo, earned USD 96 million at the global box office and went on to become a cult favourite among Millennial audiences. Netflix has not commented on Garner and Greer's roles in the upcoming film. (ANI)