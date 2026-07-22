A feature-length documentary on singer Lily Allen will premiere globally on Prime Video in 2027. The film, directed by Mat Whitecross, will offer an intimate portrait of the singer's life, career, and her journey in the music industry.

Singer-songwriter Lily Allen is set to be the subject of a new feature-length documentary, with Prime Video announcing that the film will premiere globally in 2027, according to Variety. According to the streamer, the untitled documentary will offer "an intimate portrait of the life and career of a global icon and voice of a generation."

Film Follows 'West End Girl' Album Release

The film comes after the release of Allen's fifth studio album, 'West End Girl', her first album in seven years. The record drew widespread attention for its deeply personal themes, including its exploration of her marriage to 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour. Allen is currently touring in support of the album and is also scheduled to perform at several summer music festivals.

'Supersonic' Director at the Helm

The documentary will be directed by award-winning filmmaker Mat Whitecross, known for documentaries including 'Oasis: Supersonic' and 'Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams'.

An Intimate and Unseen Portrait

According to the official synopsis, the film "will chart Lily's extraordinary journey, from the 'Queen of MySpace' who changed the rules of the music industry, to the cultural force she is today," according to Variety. It further states, "As a pioneering woman in modern music, Lily's sharp wit and candid storytelling directly paved the way for a generation of today's biggest female artists."

Prime Video said the documentary will feature interviews with people closest to Allen, although the participants have not yet been revealed. Describing the project, the streamer said, "This is Lily Allen as she's never been seen before. Raw, real and redefining what it means to thrive in the spotlight," according to Variety.

Production and Distribution

The documentary is co-produced by Magna Studios and Mint Pictures, while Altitude will handle the global theatrical release and home entertainment rights worldwide. (ANI)