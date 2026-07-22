Filmmaker Kabir Khan and their children visited Mini Mathur on the 'Alliance' set. Kabir praised her dignified game, while their kids advised her to shift focus from being a peacemaker to playing to win the competition.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan made a guest appearance on the reality series 'Alliance' to support his wife, television host Mini Mathur. Kabir arrived with their children, turning what began as a family reunion into one of the most emotional moments of the season.

Kabir Khan Praises Mini's Dignified Journey

Praising Mini's journey in the game, Kabir lauded the relationships she has built with fellow contestants. "You're coming out, ek bahut dignified elegance hai aur ek sab ke saath dosti hai. I don't think aur kisi yahan aisa relationship hai jahan sab ke saath ek dosti hai. Koi bhi kone mein ghuske gaaliyaan nahi de raha... Mini ma'am bani hui hai," he told her.

Family's Advice to Win the Game

As Mini jokingly responded, "Main bol rahi hoon mat bol," Kabir encouraged her to shift her focus towards winning. "Ab yeh do hafton mein thoda sa apne liye khelna padega. Jeet ke aana hai," he said. The couple's son also shared his perspective on how the competition has changed, saying that the game has moved beyond image and emotions. "Abhi tak jitna game hua hai woh image ka game hai, personality ka game hai, emotions ka game hai, woh game khatam ho gaya. Ab sab apne aap ke liye Ace banna chah rahe hain last week mein... Position yourself in a way in the next 2-3 weeks so when that time comes, you're the right profile for Number 1," he said.

Pointing out Mini's role as a peacemaker throughout the season, he added, "Abhi tak aapne bahut mediation kiya hai," prompting Kabir to jokingly advise, "Maybe mediation kam kar do." Their son further urged Mini to avoid getting involved in unnecessary conflicts. "Jhagdon mein mat ghusso... perpetrator aur victim dono se mat judo. Apne aap ka game khelo," he said.

The emotional high point came when Mini's daughter told her, "Ab mere liye khelo," leaving the television host teary-eyed as she embraced her family.

Following the reunion, Mini introduced her family to the other contestants, reflecting the friendships she has formed during her time in the competition. 'Alliance' is currently streaming on Prime Video. (ANI)