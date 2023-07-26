Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gadar 2 trailer: Roaring Sunny Deol fights against Pakistani army with sledgehammer to bring his son home

    The movie, which is set in 1971, follows Sunny Deol (Tara Singh) as he returns to Pakistan to bring back his son, Utkarsh Sharma. August 11 will see the film's release.

    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 9:58 PM IST

    Sakina and Tara Singh have made their arrival public. The long-awaited Gadar 2 trailer, the follow-up to Anil Sharma's 2001 hit international action romance, was released on Wednesday by the film's producers. The sequel, which also features Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma, features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their iconic roles. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha told the tale of Sikh Tara Singh (Deol), who falls in love with Sakina (Patel), a Muslim girl from Pakistan. In the follow-up, which takes place in Lahore in 1971, Tara finds himself caught up in the "Crush India movement" and returns to Pakistan, this time to fetch back his son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma). An Indian soldier warns Tara Singh about the prospect of conflict with India as the movie opens with images of rallies in Pakistani streets. 

    "You don't know who is Tara Singh, ask my enemies," Tara Singh cries as she intrepidly faces up against Pakistani soldiers in the caravan. Then, as Tara Singh and Sakina dance to "Main Nikla Gaddi Leke" with their son Jeete, we get a look into their happy marriage. Jeete is soon shown to be a tortured prisoner of the Pakistani army. In prison, Jeete informs his captor that his father would free him and travel to Pakistan to exact revenge. Check out the trailer here:

    On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas, the Gadar 2 trailer was released. Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Shariq Patel, Simrat Kaur, Mithoon, Alka Yagnik, Jubin Nautiyal, and Aditya Narayan were all present for the trailer's spectacular unveiling. "I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha," Sunny Deol said. "And I assure you that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment." Gadar 2 had a 2022 initial release date when it was first revealed in 2021. The movie, whose marketing campaign kicked out with a teaser last month, will hit theatres on August 11. OMG2, starring Akshay Kumar, will compete with it at the box office. The trailer's tagline read, "This Independence Day, he will fight for his family and the nation."

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 9:58 PM IST
