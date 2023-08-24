Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel breaks silence about doing 'intimate' scenes on screen in films

Gadar 2 has been rocking at the box office. Several celebrities like Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar, with several others, have praised Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. In a recent interview, Ameesha Patel has broken the silence on doing 'intimate' scenes on screen in bollywood films.

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has created history at the box office. It has become the second-highest-grossing film of the year after Pathaan. Well, right from lead actors to makers, all are celebrating the success. Amid this, Ameesha Patel shared her thoughts on things like doing an extensive intimate scene or kissing on screen. The actress revealed that she is not comfortable doing it. In a conversation with a bollywood portal, Ameesha said, "How Salman always says I do not kiss on screen, Sunny Deol has the same principle. I have got the same principles. You have to set your boundaries to what your personality is comfortable with. So, I am not averse to looking hot. I am not comfortable doing extensive sexually intimate scenes. I am not comfortable with loads of kinds of different kinds of clothing. I am also not comfortable with abusing on screen or using mother-sister abuse. I am definitely not comfortable kissing on screen and things like that."

Released on August 11, Gadar 2 is the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 is against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child role in Gadar original movie back in 2001) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory, but events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.

Bollywood celebs like Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar have also praised the movie. Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar raved and applauded the film. He revealed that it has ‘blown away’ the minds of everyone. In a recent interview, Karan shared, "Gadar has blown everyone's brains away. It was a film that was successful in 2001. Now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens."

