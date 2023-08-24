Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Dr. Abhishek asks for Amitabh Bachchan's leniency due to name connection

Amitabh Bachchan hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. Rollover contestant, Yogesh loses at Rs 50,00,000, answering 'Portugal' instead of 'Georgia.' Dr. Abhishek Garg, a medic preparing for UPSC, humorously asks Amitabh to be lenient due to his shared name. The season introduces new lifelines and audience participation elements-- by Amrita Ghosh

Amitabh Bachchan has once again taken up the role of host for the immensely popular quiz-based game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, now in its 15th season, which premiered on August 14 on Sony TV. The seventh episode of the season aired on August 23. In this episode, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed back Yogesh Kumar Kalra, a returning contestant who was attempting the Rs 50,00,000 question after having won Rs 25 lakh in the previous episode.

Unfortunately, Yogesh was unable to answer the Rs 50,00,000 question, which was: "To which country did Dr. S Jaishankar hand over the relics of the 16th-century Christian saint, Queen Ketevan, that had been preserved in Goa?" Having used up all his lifelines, he took a guess and chose 'Portugal' as his answer, which turned out to be incorrect. The correct answer was 'Georgia'. As a result, Yogesh's prize money dropped to Rs 3,20,000, and Amitabh Bachchan expressed his disappointment that Yogesh lost a significant amount despite his strong performance in the game.

The third contestant on this episode was Dr. Abhishek Garg from Haryana. He introduced himself as a medical professional working at his uncle's hospital, with an MBBS degree, and currently preparing for the UPSC exam. During the show, Dr. Garg humorously asked Amitabh Bachchan to go easy on him due to sharing the same name "Abhishek." Amitabh Bachchan playfully responded that he would address him as "Dr. Sahab" to avoid any reminders of his own son, Abhishek Bachchan. He mentioned that using the name Abhishek would make him wonder about his son's whereabouts and activities, distracting him from the game.

Regarding the 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the show airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV and can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app. The format of the show has undergone some changes, including the introduction of the "Super Sandook," allowing contestants to recover what they may have lost during the game. Another lifeline called "Double Dip" has been added, and an audience participation element called "Desh Ka Sawal" has also been incorporated to enhance viewer engagement.