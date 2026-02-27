Lakshmipriya Devi's 'Boong', the first Indian film to win a BAFTA Award for Best Children's and Family Film, is set for a theatrical re-release. The makers, including producer Farhan Akhtar, announced the film will return on March 6, 2026.

Lakshmipriya Devi's directorial debut 'Boong', the first Indian film to win a BAFTA Award, is set to return to the theatres this March.

'Boong' Set for Theatrical Return in 2026

'Boong', which scripted history at the 79th BAFTA Award after clinching the honour in the Best Children's and Family Film category, will be re-released in theatres on March 6, 2026, the makers confirmed on Friday. A fresh poster of the film was also unveiled.

View this post on Instagram A journey of innocence, love and resilience. Witness India's first BAFTA Award-winning film, in cinemas on 6th March," the makers wrote on social media.

Boong is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar, along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani and Shujaat Saudagar.

A Historic Win at BAFTA

Earlier this month, 'Boong' made its mark at the British Academy Film Awards, winning the Best Children and Family Film award. It was also the only Indian nominee at the BAFTAs this year. The makers, including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Lakshmipriya Devi and Alan McAlex, were present at the event held at London's Royal Festival Hall to receive the award.

Plot Synopsis

The film revolves around the story of a young boy named Boong from Manipur. He plans to surprise his mother with a special gift. In his innocent mind, he feels that bringing his missing father back home would be the best gift. His search slowly changes his life and leads to an unexpected new beginning.

International Acclaim and Festival Run

'Boong' competed with popular international films such as Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch and Arco and still managed to win the award.

The film first premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section. It was later screened at many global film events, including the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025. (ANI)