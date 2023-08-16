G20 Film Festival: Satyajit Ray's 1955 classic 'Pather Panchali' to show as the opening film

The G20 Film Festival organised at International Centre (IIC) will screen Satyajit Ray's masterpiece 'Pather Panchali' as the inaugural film. The festival offers a platform to highlight the diversity and excellence of films from various nations. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Satyajit Ray's masterpiece 'Pather Panchali' has been chosen as the opening film for the G20 Film Festival. The festival, organised by the India International Centre (IIC) and the G20 Secretariat of the Ministry of External Affairs, aims to celebrate the collaborative spirit between G20 countries and invited nations in the realm of cinema. The event will be inaugurated by esteemed actor Victor Banerjee and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. This cinematic showcase underscores the rich cultural ties and creative partnerships within the G20 community, offering a platform to highlight the diversity and excellence of films from various nations. 'Pather Panchali' sets the stage for a festival that fosters international cinematic dialogue and appreciation.

About 'Pather Panchali'

'Pather Panchali', directed by Satyajit Ray, follows the life of a young boy named Apu and his family in rural Bengal. It is renowned for its realistic portrayal of everyday life, profound emotions, and poetic storytelling. Often considered a masterpiece of world cinema, "Pather Panchali" captures the beauty and struggles of rural existence, exploring themes of poverty, dreams, and the human spirit. It's exquisite cinematography and powerful narrative have left an indelible mark, influencing generations of filmmakers and earning it a place among the most iconic and cherished films in cinematic history.

G20 Film Festival

The festival commences on August 16 and ends on September 2. It will take place at the India International Centre (IIC). K N Shrivastava, Director, IIC, said in a statement, "In consonance with India’s presidency theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (One Earth, One Family, One Future), seminal award-winning feature films mirror issues and concerns of each country, navigating questions of identity, engaging with memories, and social polity, among others."

The festival will showcase sixteen acclaimed international films, such as Australia's 'We are Still Here', Brazil's 'Ana. Untitled', Japan's 'Aristocrats', Mexico's 'Mezquite's Heart', and South Korea's 'Decision to Leave'. The screenings at CD Deshmukh Auditorium at IIC will feature introductions by Ambassadors/High Commissioners of G20 countries. All screenings are open to the public, with free admission. This cinematic celebration offers a diverse selection of award-winning features, fostering cultural exchange and dialogue among nations through the universal language of film.

