Fighter Motion Poster: Ranveer Singh showers love on wifey Deepika Padukone's first intense look

Ranveer Singh is totally enthralled and piqued by the first look of his wife and Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone from the upcoming Fighter as an air force pilot as he reacted to the motion poster of the film. Check it out here.

Undoubtedly, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the most loved and globally prominent couples in Bollywood. Their social media interactions with PDA moments melt the hearts of their fans and followers. The real-life couple never misses any opportunity to compliment each other. On the 77th Independence Day, the makers of the upcoming Fighter dropped the first enticing look of the film. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are collaborating for the first time in the Siddharth Anand directorial. Notably, the director is making a comeback after gaining massive success with the super hits War and Pathaan. This aerial action project is about to become a franchise. Ranveer is in love with the first look of his wife, Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone shared the Fighter Motion Poster revealing the first looks of her, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "A salute to our glorious nation. Happy Independence Day! (National flag of India) Fighter in theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. #25thJanuary2024. #SpiritOfFighter @s1danand @hrithikroshan @anilskapoor."

Ranveer Singh reacted to the first look of the upcoming film and commented, "WHAAAAO LOVE IT !!!! (three fire emojis) looks insane !!! Can’t wait !!!". The video opens with three fighter jets flying in the sky. Then the lead actors, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, appeared, in their Air Force uniforms, each holding helmets and sporting sunglasses. The poster ends with an aerial bombardment, set to the backdrop of the iconic song 'Vande Mataram' playing in the background.

The post announcing the film is titled 'Spirit of Fighter.' Meanwhile, Fighter, one of the most anticipated films, is scheduled to release next year on the Republic Day weekend on 25th January 2024.

