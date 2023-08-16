Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fighter Motion Poster: Ranveer Singh showers love on wifey Deepika Padukone's first intense look

    Ranveer Singh is totally enthralled and piqued by the first look of his wife and Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone from the upcoming Fighter as an air force pilot as he reacted to the motion poster of the film. Check it out here.

    Fighter Motion Poster: Ranveer Singh showers love on wifey Deepika Padukone's first intense look vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 8:39 AM IST

    Undoubtedly, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the most loved and globally prominent couples in Bollywood. Their social media interactions with PDA moments melt the hearts of their fans and followers. The real-life couple never misses any opportunity to compliment each other. On the 77th Independence Day, the makers of the upcoming Fighter dropped the first enticing look of the film. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are collaborating for the first time in the Siddharth Anand directorial. Notably, the director is making a comeback after gaining massive success with the super hits War and Pathaan. This aerial action project is about to become a franchise. Ranveer is in love with the first look of his wife, Deepika Padukone.

    ALSO READ: 'Pulimada' first-look poster OUT: A. K. Sajan's movie gives hints of romantic thriller

    Deepika Padukone shared the Fighter Motion Poster revealing the first looks of her, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "A salute to our glorious nation. Happy Independence Day! (National flag of India) Fighter in theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. #25thJanuary2024. #SpiritOfFighter @s1danand @hrithikroshan @anilskapoor."

    Ranveer Singh reacted to the first look of the upcoming film and commented, "WHAAAAO LOVE IT !!!! (three fire emojis) looks insane !!! Can’t wait !!!". The video opens with three fighter jets flying in the sky. Then the lead actors, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, appeared, in their Air Force uniforms, each holding helmets and sporting sunglasses. The poster ends with an aerial bombardment, set to the backdrop of the iconic song 'Vande Mataram' playing in the background.

    The post announcing the film is titled 'Spirit of Fighter.' Meanwhile, Fighter, one of the most anticipated films, is scheduled to release next year on the Republic Day weekend on 25th January 2024.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan about to be neighbours soon?

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 8:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dharmendra posing with Aamir, his son Azad Rao Khan makes fans ecstatic; Know details vma

    Dharmendra posing with Aamir, his son Azad Rao Khan makes fans ecstatic; Know details

    Travel Reads: 5 captivating Books to accompany your journeys MSW EAI

    Travel Reads: 5 captivating Books to accompany your journeys

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan about to be neighbours soon? vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan about to be neighbours soon?

    'Pulimada' first-look poster OUT: A. K. Sajan's movie gives hints of romantic thriller LMA

    'Pulimada' first-look poster OUT: A. K. Sajan's movie gives hints of romantic thriller

    Jawan: Song 'Chaleya' becomes most watched YouTube video; garners 35 million views MSW

    Jawan: Song 'Chaleya' becomes most watched YouTube video; garners 35 million views

    Recent Stories

    Kerala News live 16 August 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Puthuppally bypoll: CPM candidate Jaick C Thomas to file nomination today

    Dharmendra posing with Aamir, his son Azad Rao Khan makes fans ecstatic; Know details vma

    Dharmendra posing with Aamir, his son Azad Rao Khan makes fans ecstatic; Know details

    Age to professional advice: 6 factors to keep in mind before getting teeth braces LMA EAI

    Age to professional advice: 6 factors to keep in mind before getting teeth braces

    Saif Ali Khan Birthday Special: 7 most iconic roles LMA

    Saif Ali Khan Birthday Special: 7 most iconic roles

    Rise and Shine: 6 energizing Yogasanas to begin your day MSW EAI

    Rise and Shine: 6 energizing Yogasanas to begin your day

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon