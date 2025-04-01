India News

Delhi Weather Update, April 1: Mercury at 34°C: Hotter days ahead

Delhi Weather on Tuesday

The weather remains typical for early April in Delhi. The temperatures are expected to rise steadily as summer approaches.
 

Temperature Overview

Maximum Temperature: 34°C
Minimum Temperature: 19°C
Real Feel: 36°C

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 6:12 am
Sunset: 6:40 pm

Stay hydrated

Delhi residents are advised to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and fluids. 
 

Take precautions

Avoiding prolonged sun exposure, especially between 12 PM and 4 PM, can help prevent heat-related illnesses.

