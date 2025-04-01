Delhi Weather Update, April 1: Mercury at 34°C: Hotter days ahead

India News
The weather remains typical for early April in Delhi. The temperatures are expected to rise steadily as summer approaches.
Maximum Temperature: 34°C
Minimum Temperature: 19°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Sunrise: 6:12 am
Sunset: 6:40 pm
Delhi residents are advised to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and fluids.
Avoiding prolonged sun exposure, especially between 12 PM and 4 PM, can help prevent heat-related illnesses.
Maharashtra Weather, March 31: Sunny and scorching conditions on Eid
Delhi Weather, March 31: Hot and sunny Eid celebration ahead
Maharashtra Weather, Mar 29: Scorching heat on Saturday; stay hydrated
Delhi Weather, March 29: Pleasant Saturday with sunshine and clouds